Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dorchester County, MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset and Wicomico. In Virginia, Accomack, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland. * Through late tonight. * Tropical Storm Elsa will move across eastern Virginia and southeast Maryland through tonight, bringing heavy rainfall to the area. Expected rainfall totals will average 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 5 inches possible. * Areas which receive excessive rainfall will be susceptible to flash flooding. Low-lying, poor drainage, and normally flood prone areas could become flooded.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MD
County
Dorchester County, MD
County
Wicomico County, MD
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
County
Somerset County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Beaches#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy