Flood Advisory issued for Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lubbock FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL LUBBOCK COUNTY At 803 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Shallowater.