After Trash-Talking Wedding Plans, Adam Levine Apparently Did Not Attend Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton want to grow their family now that they’re married and are exploring their options. After Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 45, tied the knot on July 3, the couple are reportedly looking to have a child of their own. The couple are exploring their options and are “open” to having a baby through surrogacy, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gwen and Blake are exploring all options to have a baby. They are very open to surrogacy and that’s what they’re honing in on if they do decide to do this. Because of Gwen’s age, they know it will be difficult to happen naturally but they both want a baby together,” the source said.