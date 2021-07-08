Cancel
After Trash-Talking Wedding Plans, Adam Levine Apparently Did Not Attend Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding

By Laura Hurley
CinemaBlend
 16 days ago
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani finally got married on July 3, and there was an appropriate Voice reunion as they tied the knot. After all, they met thanks to their roles as coaches on The Voice, so it was only fitting that another Voice figure attend and even officiate the wedding. But despite what fans might have expected, it wasn't their fellow former Voice coach Adam Levine who turned up despite all his commentary and even jokingly trash-talking of the nuptials.

