Halsey Shares Release Date / Cover Art For ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

thatgrapejuice.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey is set to make her grand return soon. For, the ‘Closer’ songstress has just announced the release date for her upcoming album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.’. More details below…. Taking to Instagram, she shared the release date along with the cover art. Speaking on the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Halsey
