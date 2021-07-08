Letter: Columnist unveiling truth behind COVID

Sometimes it’s better to know more than to know less, but then again, sometimes the mystery is best left undiscovered simply because it’s a bit disgusting to find out how things really went back in the day. Quite a few people likely know what a chamber pot is and what it was used for since it’s essentially the same as a bedpan and was used in the same manner. But what some folks might not have known is that when using the facilities to do their business in medieval times, there were a couple of different ways this happened, and all of them are likely to make people realize that as of now we’re actually fortunate to have indoor and outdoor plumbing considering how things were back in the day. It’s fair to say that things were a little more, aromatic, back in medieval times since the application of herbs and other scents weren’t just for the express purpose of smelling fancy, it might have been to cover up the smell of excrement and urine as well, since depending on one’s station in life they might have reeked to high heaven or perhaps reeked just a bit now and then depending on which way the wind was blowing. The long and short of it is that the manner in which people did their daily business wasn’t always the nicest since whether it was into a hole in the ground or into a garderobe, which was used as a storage area as well as a privy, a bathroom as people now would understand it, doing one’s daily deed wasn’t always that nice.