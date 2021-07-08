Cancel
Public Health

Letter: Columnist unveiling truth behind COVID

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
 16 days ago

I have Don Polson’s piece in the June 1 paper hanging in a picture frame on my wall. It lowers my blood pressure each time I look at it. He gave us some familiar comical anecdotes and then laid out some enlightening facts that the media and the masses ignore about masks, China and Fauci.

