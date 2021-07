Erling Haaland hinted that he is set to stay at Borrusia Dortmund for the 2021-22 season amid links to Chelsea. The Norwegian has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season following a stunning season for the Bundesliga giants last term. Dortmund have been adamant that they will not sell him, and Haaland seems to have indicated that he will be staying put at least for now.