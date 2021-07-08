‘The Bachelorette’: Wells Adams Teases 3 Major Moments Fans Didn’t Get to See on Katie Thurston’s Season

Is tonight’s The Bachelorette episode 7 where everything changes for Katie Thurston and Blake? It’s a great question to think about right now. Entering the episode, it feels as though Blake is right up there Greg as the top contenders this season. From the moment that he arrived late, the chemistry has been there with Katie. It’s clear she is into him; she had to be to risk bringing him on in the first place. Blake, meanwhile, was clearly into her enough to put up with some of the ostracizing that went on in the house.