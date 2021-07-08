Cancel
Public Health

Mathematical modeling helped inform early statewide policies to reduce COVID-19 transmission

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado researchers have published new findings in Emerging Infectious Diseases that take a first look at the use of SARS-CoV-2 mathematical modeling to inform early statewide policies enacted to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Colorado. Among other findings, the authors estimate that 97 percent of potential hospitalizations across the state in the early months of the pandemic were avoided as a result of social distancing and other transmission-reducing activities such as mask wearing and social isolation of symptomatic individuals.

