Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Watch: Chris Jericho Punches Fan Who Tries to Jump Into Ring During AEW Dynamite

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW Dynamite's return to road proved to be eventful on Wednesday night. After the show dealt with a power outage in the opening bout between Cody Rhodes & QT Marshall (later revealed to be WWE's Aleister Black, now Malakai Black) Chris Jericho and MJF had their face-to-face briefly interrupted when a fan tried to enter the ring.

comicbook.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Qt Marshall
Person
Chris Jericho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mjf#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Cody Rhodes Qt#The Mjf#Iamjericho#Judaseffect#Tntdrama#Comicbook#Wcw#Skullsmedia Com#Gifskull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
WWE
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sports411mania.com

Chris Jericho Says AEW Tried to License Music From AC/DC and Van Halen

AEW and Tony Khan have been happy to pay for big-name songs, and Chris Jericho recently noted that they tried to get songs from both AC/DC and Van Halen. Jericho was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip and talked about how AEW tried to get the rights to AC/DC’s “Back in Black” for the Pinnacle, as well as “Runnin’ With the Devil” from Van Halen, but were denied.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Chris Jericho Files Trademark On 'God Of War'

Chris Jericho has filed for a new trademark. On July 12, Jericho filed to trademark "God of War" for merchandising purposes. “G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
WWE411mania.com

Chris Jericho Segment On AEW Fyter Fest Was Pre-Taped

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho was not in attendance for night one of AEW Fyter Fest this past Wednesday. His segment with MJF and Shawn Spears was taped ahead of time. Fozzy had a concert in Iowa City, which is why he wasn’t there. This was the...
WWEPWMania

Chris Jericho Comments On The History Of Money In The Bank

AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter during Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view and responded to a fan tweet on the MITB Ladder Match concept. Michael Cole noted on commentary that WWE Hall of Famer Edge invented the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Several fans addressed this on Twitter, but one fan tagged Jericho and commented that WWE should stop changing history.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Reveals Other Songs AEW Tried To License

AEW’s Chris Jericho sat down with the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast to promote his new book, 30 Years Of Smashes, Matches & Hits: The Complete List of Jericho. Prior to that Jericho talked about the term G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time), a term he started using years ago and one he got from a rap song he had heard.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Dressing Room Photo Leaks

AEW veteran stars Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. It is noted that they are the only non EVP’s to have their own dressing rooms. Sting and Chris Jericho have separate dressing rooms. A picture started surfacing on social media that showed a...
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Fyter Fest, Night 2 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW presented the second night of Fyter Fest this Wednesday on TNT, a show headlined by Jon Moxley defending the IWGP United States Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. The wild, chaotic main event capped off a night that continued the rivalry between Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and...
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s AEW Fyter Fest 2021 (Night Two) Review

July 21st, 2021 | Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Chairs Match: Chris Jericho (30-11-1) vs. Shawn Spears (6-1 in 2021) We start with Jericho’s first labour he must go through to get a match with MJF. Bold move by AEW to open with Shawn Spears. The gimmick is that only Shawn Spears can use a chair. MJF was on commentary. The opening stages of this were pretty dull as even though they brawled outside, it felt kind of lifeless and you could see Jericho calling spots. The crowd did pop for him using the camera at ringside, which was welcome. When Spears took over on offense again, things were dull but Jericho busted out a top rope rana and I must say, having a live crowd is so great. Spears got free of the Walls of Jericho with a Tully Blanchard distraction and using the chair as a weapon. Sammy Guevara got into it with Tully but didn’t hit him, only forced him to the back like a true babyface. Jericho kicked out of the C4 and avoided one with a chair before winning with the Judas Effect in 10:59. That was better than I expected. It was kept short, did what it had to, and had a HOT crowd. [***]
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Nick Gage appears in AEW to face Chris Jericho next week

All Elite Wrestling continues to boost its roster. During the Wednesday edition of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that Nick Gage will be the second opponent for Chris Jericho in his quest to get back to MJF. In the opening match, Jericho defeated Shawn Spears in a back-and-forth contest. MJF...
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 7.21.21 (Fyter Fest Night Two)

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 7.21.21 (Fyter Fest Night Two) It’s another special show this week with Fyter Fest Night Two, headlined by the IWGP United States Title Texas Deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Lance Archer. The recent shows have been pretty good as of late and I’m curious to see how well they can keep it up. Odds are they will, as they tend to do. Let’s get to it.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/21 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose, Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... MJF joined the commentary team before the match started. The match started with Spears holding a chair in the ring, and Jericho with his hands up. Jericho quickly knocked the chair out of Shan Spears hands. Once that occurred Jericho started to beat down Spears. The Ref pulled the chair away from Jericho, and Spears in turn began to hit knife-edge chops. Jericho quickly regained control and brought the fight to the outside. The two men brawled on the outside, with Jericho doing his camera move.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Nick Gage Says He’d Rather Die Than Lose To Chris Jericho

As noted, Chris Jericho will be facing GCW Champion Nick Gage next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen. Nick Gage was recently asked by a fan via Cameo about his upcoming match with Jericho. The deathmatch legend said that he would rather die in the ring than lose...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

A fan attempts to attack Chris Jericho

Unfortunately, it still happens every now and then, that some troubled pro-wrestling fan tries to get on a ring of the company of the Khan family or those of the McMahon family, to show off or even to attack one of the Superstars who are performing on the square, without a valid reason and above all risking the neck bone in front of an athlete and professional wrestler.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night Two Results: Title Change, Big Debuts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night Two), beginning at 8 pm ET from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your...

Comments / 6

Community Policy