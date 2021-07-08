Watch: Chris Jericho Punches Fan Who Tries to Jump Into Ring During AEW Dynamite

July 21st, 2021 | Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Chairs Match: Chris Jericho (30-11-1) vs. Shawn Spears (6-1 in 2021) We start with Jericho’s first labour he must go through to get a match with MJF. Bold move by AEW to open with Shawn Spears. The gimmick is that only Shawn Spears can use a chair. MJF was on commentary. The opening stages of this were pretty dull as even though they brawled outside, it felt kind of lifeless and you could see Jericho calling spots. The crowd did pop for him using the camera at ringside, which was welcome. When Spears took over on offense again, things were dull but Jericho busted out a top rope rana and I must say, having a live crowd is so great. Spears got free of the Walls of Jericho with a Tully Blanchard distraction and using the chair as a weapon. Sammy Guevara got into it with Tully but didn’t hit him, only forced him to the back like a true babyface. Jericho kicked out of the C4 and avoided one with a chair before winning with the Judas Effect in 10:59. That was better than I expected. It was kept short, did what it had to, and had a HOT crowd. [***]