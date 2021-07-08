Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit man faces murder trial in robbery-slaying that ended in Warren

By Jameson Cook
Macomb Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of robbing and shooting a man on the east side of Detroit and leaving him to die in Warren is the first in-person jury trial in Macomb County in about 15 months. Dmario Dazone Towns, 19, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree felony murder, armed robbery and two gun charges for the May 29, 2020 shooting of Demarius Clark of Detroit in Clark’s car on Moenart Street in Detroit. Towns’ co-defendant, Jaidah Miller, then drove Clark’s Dodge Charger to Le Fever Avenue in Warren, from where the two defendants fled and Clark’s body was found.

www.macombdaily.com

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meech
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Stealing Cars#Macomb Circuit Court#Towns#Facebook#Moenart#Dodge#Le Fever#Hydro Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 8

Community Policy