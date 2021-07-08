Detroit man faces murder trial in robbery-slaying that ended in Warren

A man accused of robbing and shooting a man on the east side of Detroit and leaving him to die in Warren is the first in-person jury trial in Macomb County in about 15 months. Dmario Dazone Towns, 19, of Detroit, is charged with first-degree felony murder, armed robbery and two gun charges for the May 29, 2020 shooting of Demarius Clark of Detroit in Clark’s car on Moenart Street in Detroit. Towns’ co-defendant, Jaidah Miller, then drove Clark’s Dodge Charger to Le Fever Avenue in Warren, from where the two defendants fled and Clark’s body was found.