LEADING OFF: Clayton Kershaw, Jake Arrieta to injured list

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

___

KERSHAW TO INJURED LIST

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left elbow inflammation. Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 106 innings this season. The 33-year-old left-hander is tied for the NL lead in starts with 18. In his last start, Kershaw allowed three runs in four innings at Washington on July 3, throwing 54 pitches in a rain-shortened game. He had been scheduled to start against Arizona on Friday.

___

ARRIETA SIDELINED

The Cubs placed struggling right-hander Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness and recalled righty Cory Abbott from Triple-A Iowa. In a 15-10 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Arrieta matched the second-shortest start of his big league career, lasting just 1 2/3 innings for his second straight outing. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is 0-5 with a 9.67 ERA in eight starts since winning at Pittsburgh on May 25. For the season, Arrieta is 5-9 with a 6.30 ERA in 17 starts.

___

ROSENTHAL OUT FOR SEASON

Oakland closer Trevor Rosenthal will have season-ending surgery for a torn hip labrum on Tuesday in Colorado. Rosenthal signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Athletics this offseason, but hasn’t played all year after having thoracic outlet surgery in April. The 31-year-old right-hander went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for Kansas City and San Diego last season.

___

REMEMBER THE ROOKIE?

Toronto rookie Alek Manoah (2-0, 2.70) starts at Baltimore, which goes with Keegan Akin (0-4, 7.46). Manoah was suspended for five games by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw at Baltimore’s Maikel Franco on June 19 when he hit him on the left shoulder with a 94 mph pitch, just after allowing consecutive homers to Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart.

___

STREAKING

Houston’s Lance McCullers J. is 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA in nine starts going into his outing against visiting Oakland.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

