Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker were teammates in the '70s, and became friends in the '80s. There's a universe in which they remained friends forever. Not our universe, though. In our universe, these two men got into coaching, and took manager jobs for rival teams multiple times over. Some shouting matches and media blow-ups and brawls later ... they might say they're friends, but it definitely doesn't look like that anymore. Directed by Joe Ali Written and produced by Seth Rosenthal.