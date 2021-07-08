Cancel
Nashville, TN

Gov Lee's "Tenneesee On Me" Program met with opposition on both sides

By Tosin Fakile
WSMV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee governor’s plan to entice people to visit Tennessee isn’t being very well received by people in the volunteer state. The governor’s “Tennessee On Me” program is offering plane tickets for people who book a two-night stay in Tennessee at participating hotels. Some Tennessee lawmakers and Tennesseans who don’t support the idea say it's not the right way to use taxpayer dollars.

www.wsmv.com

