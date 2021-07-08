Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners GameDay — July 7 vs. Yankees

Dodger Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…in his last start on July 1 at Toronto, Yusei Kikuchi allowed only 1 run on 5 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6 over 7.0 innings in the Mariners 7–2 win…AND AS YOU MAY KNOW…over his last 4 starts, Kikuchi is 3–0 with a 1.01 ERA (3 ER, 26.2 IP)…during this stretch he has limited opponents to a .157 (14x89) average, while walking 11 and striking out 24 strikeouts in 26.2 innings…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…the last Mariners pitchers with that low of an ERA and that many strikeouts over a 4-start span was Félix Hernández from Sept. 3–18, 2014…during this 4-game stretch he went 1–0 with a 0.96 ERA while 31 strikeouts in 28.0 innings…credit Elias Sports Bureau.

marinersblog.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Jamie Moyer
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Dodgers#Gameday#Era#The New York Yankees#Espn#T Mobile Park#Major League#T8th#T14th#American League All Star#Ip#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Rookie Logan Gilbert Shines as Mariners Shut Out Yankees 4-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore both homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-0. Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Yankees behind a brilliant effort from the top pitching prospect in the organization. Gilbert was dominant, the only base runner allowed being Giancarlo Stanton’s double leading off the second inning. Luke Voit was hit with a fastball, but the Yankees were otherwise void of baserunners against Gilbert. Gilbert set a career-high with eight strikeouts and retired the final 18 batters he faced.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Shut Out Yankees

SEATTLE (AP) — After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. Gilbert’s day only got better from there. “I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Gilbert shines as Mariners salvage final game of series vs. Yankees

SEATTLE — After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. Gilbert’s day only got better from there. “I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit home...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: On July tear in Tacoma

Kelenic owns a .360/.429/.680 slash line with five doubles, one home run, three walks, five RBI and four runs across 28 plate appearances in his first six July games at Triple-A Tacoma. Kelenic also went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs June 29, so he's been on...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees vs. Red Sox Is Postponed Tonight

A fixture of one of the greatest rivalries in sports will be postponed tonight. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, tonight’s contest between the Red Sox and Yankees has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the New York organization. This isn’t the first time the Yankees...
BaseballDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — July 16

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. GAME 1 RECAP: The Rainiers scored runs in the 2nd and 4th inning for a 2–0 lead, but allowed 3 runs in the top of the 5th inning as Tacoma fell to Salt Lake 3–2 in game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday night. 1B Jose Marmolejos (1x3, R, HR, RBI), C Jose Godoy (1x3, R, HR, RBI) and LF Eric Filia (1x2) each collected 1 of the 3 hits for Tacoma. Marmolejos hit his 13th home run of the season with a solo blast with 2 outs in the 2nd inning and Godoy added his 4th home runs with a solo homer leading off the 4th inning. Starter Penn Murfee (4.0,1,0,0,2,3) made his AAA debut, allowing only 1 hit while walking 2 and striking out 3 over 4.0 scoreless innings, but did not factor into the decision. LH Williams Jerez (1.0,3,3,3,2,0) fell to 0–2 on the season after allowing 3 runs in the the 5th inning. RH Zack Weiss (1.0,0,0,0,1,1) and RH Justin Grimm (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) combined to hold Salt Lake scoreless over the 6th and 7th innings.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners 2021 MLB Draft Results

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced today that the club selected. 20 players in the 2021 Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft, highlighted by their first pick, catcher Harry Ford, who was the 12th overall selection in the draft. The Mariners selected 10 pitchers,...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for July 15 from proven computer model

Update: This game has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. American League East Division rivals begin the unofficial start to the second half of the season on Thursday when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox (55-36), who lead the division by 1.5 games over second-place Tampa Bay, dropped four of five entering the All-Star Break. The Yankees (46-43), fourth in the East and eight games back, have also struggled of late, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. Boston has won all six meetings this season against New York.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees preview: TV schedule, pitching probables, key stories, how to watch (July 16-18)

NEW YORK -- The first-place Red Sox will start the unofficial second half of their season with a series against the Yankees in the Bronx this weekend. The two teams were supposed to face off four times but instead will play a three-game set after Thursday’s game was postponed after multiple Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19. Boston Red Sox (55-36) vs. New York Yankees (46-43) · Yankee Stadium · New York, NY.
MLBMLB

Phillies vs. Yankees, July 20: Odds, Preview, Prediction

A version of this article originally appeared on the Action Network. For more betting insights, check out ActionNetwork.com. Philadelphia and New York both had underwhelming first halves of the Major League Baseball season. However, both entered the All-Star break on positive notes with series wins against elite teams in Boston and Houston, respectively.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Recap: Yankees Vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox battled it out on Thursday night in a nearly five-hour affair with a rain delay, extra innings, and quite the dramatic finish. A 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning wasn’t enough for the Yankees to hold on to as relief pitcher Chad Green could not close it out. A two-out double by Kiké Hernández tied things up at three and sent the game into extra innings.
MLBNew York Post

A’s vs. Mariners prediction: Take the Under

The Oakland A’s had a rare Wednesday off in preparation to play a four-game series in Seattle and will look to get the series off to a good start with Sean Manaea pitching against the Mariners on Thursday. The 6-6 record does not speak to how. Manaea has pitched this...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Could Josh Harrison be an option for the Seattle Mariners?

The Seattle Mariners are currently exceeding expectations and are even considering bolstering its roster at the deadline. Areas of focus include its starting pitching and infield. That being said, would Josh Harrison of the Washington Nationals fit the mold?. Should the Seattle Mariners give the Nationals a call for Josh...
MLBOver the Monster

Game 97 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Yankees

The Red Sox have been swinging ridiculously hot bats the last couple of days, launching 11 homers in two games up in Buffalo against the Blue Jays. Now, they’re looking to get revenge against the Yankees after a series loss last weekend in which the bats were very much not ridiculously hot. For the first game, they’ll have Tanner Houck on the bump to take on Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Comments / 0

Community Policy