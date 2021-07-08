Mariners GameDay — July 7 vs. Yankees
AS YOU KNOW…in his last start on July 1 at Toronto, Yusei Kikuchi allowed only 1 run on 5 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6 over 7.0 innings in the Mariners 7–2 win…AND AS YOU MAY KNOW…over his last 4 starts, Kikuchi is 3–0 with a 1.01 ERA (3 ER, 26.2 IP)…during this stretch he has limited opponents to a .157 (14x89) average, while walking 11 and striking out 24 strikeouts in 26.2 innings…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…the last Mariners pitchers with that low of an ERA and that many strikeouts over a 4-start span was Félix Hernández from Sept. 3–18, 2014…during this 4-game stretch he went 1–0 with a 0.96 ERA while 31 strikeouts in 28.0 innings…credit Elias Sports Bureau.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
