LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy and dry across the region tonight looks good as we work our way into Saturday morning. Of course, the whole weekend is still out ahead of us. High temps tomorrow with enough sunshine are just going to barely make it to around 80 degrees. Little bit of a breeze coming in out of the Southwest. Clouds will likely start to increase as we work through the afternoon and there is that chance for a couple of scattered showers or a thunderstorm, most likely Saturday evening, but any time around or after the dinner hour.