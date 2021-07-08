Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas-Based NetEffect Hires Don Shackley as Director of IT Services

By Greg Ferraro
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetEffect, a Las Vegas-based computer and information technology support and consulting services provider, announced today that Don Shackley has joined the firm as Director of IT Services. Shackley will be responsible for planning, organizing and ensuring the execution of all of the information technology functions to meet the needs and goals of NetEffect’s customers. He will also oversee the Managed Services and Professional Services division and ensure they operate at peak efficiency.

Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
