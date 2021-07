Today, it was reported that music icon, show host, and "Miss Independent" singer, Kelly Clarkson, has asked to be declared officially and legally single. She filed the documents Friday night, all of which request independence from her husband, Brandon Blackstock. The two are in the middle of a divorce (Kelly filed last June 2020, after six years of marriage) and share two children together (River Rose, who is 7, and Remington Alexander, who is 5).