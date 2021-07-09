Cancel
Nutrien (NTR) PT Raised to $69 at RBC Capital Into Results

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong raised the price target on Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) to $69.00 (from $63.00) while maintaining an Outperform rating ahead of second-quarter results. The analyst commented, "We believe Nutrien benefits from a very strong...

www.streetinsider.com

