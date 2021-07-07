ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Girl's amazing 'AGT' performance forces Simon Cowell to change the rules

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell changed the show’s rules...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Walmart sued for allegedly dumping over a million hazardous items a year

New York (CNN Business) — California filed a lawsuit against Walmart Monday for allegedly disposing of hazardous waste at a rate of "more than one million items each year," the state's Department of Justice announced. The lawsuit alleges Walmart (WMT) has illegally dumped 159,600 pounds of hazardous waste a...
POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
arcamax.com

Simon Cowell 'devastated' over Carlos Marin's death

Simon Cowell has been left "devastated" by the death of Carlos Marin. The 53-year-old Il Divo singer passed away on Sunday (19.12.21), days after being hospitalised with COVID-19, and the 'X Factor' boss - who put together the classical crossover group for his Syco label in 2003 - has paid tribute to the star.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Simon Cowell's Walk the Line winner responds to 'false' claims

Simon Cowell's new singing competition Walk the Line wrapped up last week, crowning singer Nadiah Adu-Gyamfi the winner of half a million pounds. It's not uncommon for hopefuls on these competitions to have previously had some success in the music industry — it is their dream, after all — such as when Kevin Simm from Liberty X won The Voice UK in 2016.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#Agt#Opera Singer#United States
Telegraph

Ruthless mafioso or the most generous man in showbiz: who is the real Simon Cowell?

In April, a butterfly wing fluttered in the world of teen-appeal pop music. The Irish twins John and Edward Grimes, known as Jedward, whose career had been launched by their appearance on The X Factor in 2009, posted a series of tweets attacking Simon Cowell, the man who had been largely responsible for their brief moment of fame.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Simon Cowell's book release delayed

Simon Cowell has been forced to delay the release of his children's book series. The 62-year-old music mogul and his son Eric, seven, have been writing a number of tomes together but a combination of Simon's hectic schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic, have put the books on hold. A source...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Carlos Marin death: Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli lead tributes to Il Divo singer and his ‘passionate spirit’

Industry veterans and fans have paid tribute to legendary Il Divo singer Carlos Marín following his death aged 53. The pop opera group confirmed Marín’s death on Twitter on Sunday (19 December) night. He had been hospitalised in Manchester earlier in the month after reportedly contracting Covid-19.Il Divo’s online statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.” “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos,” Il Divo members Urs Bühler, David Miller,...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

What Happened to ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 1 Winner Bianca Ryan?

Only a year after Bianca Ryan competed on Star Search, she competed on Season 1 of America’s Got Talent. Just 11 years old at the time, she shocked judges Piers Morgan, Brandy Norwood, and David Hasselhoff with her performance of Jennifer Holiday’s ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.’ Where is the talented singer now?
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Stars the Clairvoyants Perform a Mind-Bending Holiday Trick

Former America’s Got Talent stars the Clairvoyants stopped by the E! show Daily Pop this week to perform a holiday-themed trick that might have you scratching your head. But really, what else did you expect from these two?. The Clairvoyants Perform Gingerbread Man Trick. In case you don’t know,...
TV SHOWS
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
CNN

CNN

785K+
Followers
122K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy