Family Relationships

Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s Son Dutton’s Photos: Family Album

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Darling Dutton! Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are loving life with their son.

The Bachelor alum gave birth in June 2021 , writing via Instagram: "Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!”

The country singer showed his “first time holding” the baby boy in a post of his own. “Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man!” the North Carolina native captioned an Instagram video. "Thanks for all the prayers. I will never understand how @laurenlan birthed a 9-pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world.”

The following month, the couple brought their newborn to the emergency room after thinking Dutton had an ear infection.

"Fourteen hours later, we are home and resting but basically, he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection, but with babies so small and under 28 days old, they worry about meningitis and do a full work up and spinal tap,” the Bachelor Nation member told her Instagram followers in July 2021. "Thankfully, we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn’t turn respiratory or get any secondary infections.”

The “Take Back Home Girl" singer also gave a health update, thanking his followers for their prayers. "Dutty Buddy is doing much better,” Lane gushed.

He and the former flight attendant wed in October 2019 in Nashville , four months after the songwriter's proposal . Bushnell was previously engaged to Ben Higgins from 2016 to 2017 after they met and fell in love on season 20 of The Bachelor .

When Bushnell and Lane announced their pregnancy news in December 2020, Higgins sent his congratulations via social media. "What a thing to celebrate,” the Indiana native commented on his ex-fiancée’s social media reveal.

The Oregon native wrote at the time that her growing family was a “dream,” writing, "Holding your dad's hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you, Jesus! All the glory belongs to You."

Keep scrolling to see Dutton’s sweetest moments with his parents since his arrival.

