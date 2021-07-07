Cancel
Prairie View, TX

Opinion| Censoring the teaching of critical race theory hinders our freedom

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibrarians have a responsibility to be advocates of social justice, promoting equity, diversity, intellectual freedom, and access to information. Librarians advocate for the right to read, but they should also recognize their role as advocates for global causes. As proponents of equity and democratic values, librarians have worked to protect the right of individuals to free speech and the democratic right to express themselves by supporting intellectual freedom and fighting censorship.

