Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

This $17 Dark Spot Corrector May Make You Feel More Confident

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44whf7_0apy3N8n00
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face it: The summertime can be stressful for anyone who deals with certain physical insecurities, and that includes many of Us! In fact, we don’t know of anyone who’s completely confident in all areas of their life. It seems impossible! That said, we do want to help make you feel like your best self and tackle any pesky problems you’re dealing with, and today, we’re starting with dark body spots.

This can be a sensitive topic for some, and others may not even know what we’re referring to. Dark spots, a.k.a. hyperpigmentation, can be the result of sun damage, age, friction and a slew of other scenarios — and some shoppers are desperately looking for a fix. Luckily, we found a treatment cream that could save the day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ybmp_0apy3N8n00
AsaVea Dark Spot Cream Natural Underarm Cream Amazon

This AsaVea dark spot body cream may help in a variety of areas on the skin, even though it’s billed as a product that targets the underarm region. According to reviewers, you can also use it on your knees, elbows and other sensitive areas — including around your bikini line. This formula is rich with antioxidants that can help create a more even skin tone, and it also offers collagen and moisturizing properties which may make your skin feel healthier and appear firmer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imDkf_0apy3N8n00
AsaVea Dark Spot Cream Natural Underarm Cream Amazon

Shoppers are using this cream in various areas, and they’re reporting seriously impressive results! Even those with particularly sensitive skin claim that this product caused no adverse reactions, and they’re thrilled with their progress so far. It can take as little as one week to see a noticeable difference, so you won’t be waiting long if you decide to give it a try. Plus, you can keep using this cream on a regular basis to maintain the gorgeous, even skin tone that you’ll be excited to show off on the beach this summer!

See it: Get the AsaVea Dark Spot Cream Natural Underarm Cream for prices starting at $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from AsaVea and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corrector#Dark Skin#Sensitive Skin#Lululemon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Related
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

People Who Have Truly Radiant Skin Use This Holy-Grail Product

Pretty much everyone dreams of radiant skin, right? I know I do. That fresh, dewy, and healthy look is just so sought after. We'll do anything to make it happen. But most of us, unfortunately, aren't born with naturally radiant skin. I don't have too many skin complaints, but I still don't wake up every morning with a glowy face. When my skin goes through its dry spells, my face looks far from it.
MakeupPosted by
Shape Magazine

This Cindy Crawford-Approved Tinted SPF Is Like an IRL "Instagram Filter," According to Shoppers

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Eva Thomas. Summer is a difficult time to navigate through the world of makeup. My skin tends to veer to the oily side, so when it's hot and humid, I don't like to wear a full face of anything. The combination of humidity, foundation, and my oily T-zone is a recipe for a mess I just don't want to deal with when I'm out. I prefer lightweight skin tints, but haven't found my holy grail just yet, though I'm currently eyeing Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint (Buy It, $48, sephora.com) that has Cindy Crawford's stamp of approval.
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Cindy Crawford Loves This ‘User-Friendly’ Bronzer for a Sun-Kissed Summer Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We always change up our skincare routine depending on the season, but we don’t stop there. We change up our makeup routine too. In winter we use darker shades of lipstick and blush, while in summer we switch to peachy apricots and pinks, and maybe some fun eyeshadow shades like blue or yellow.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

These Satin Boho Pants Are Super Similar to Kristin Cavallari’s Sold-Out Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We have definitely been trying to get a little more creative with our fashion lately — take a few more risks. You know how you always see a piece online or in store and think, “Wow, I love that, but I probably couldn’t pull it off”? We’ve decided that the only way to actually pull something off is to try it. And it usually results in a ton of compliments (and some cute new pics on Instagram)!
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

These Stylish Paper-Bag Pants Can Turn Your Basic Tank Into a Chic Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When you have a particularly chic pair of pants or a beautiful skirt, all you need is a basic tank to create a memorable fashion moment. We love pieces like these, since styling them is so incredibly easy! Think about it: When you’re wearing a standout bottom, picking out a top is a no-brainer.
Skin Carechatelaine.com

The Best Face And Body Self-Tanners For An Easy Faux Glow

Self-tanner can be a tricky business, but thanks to innovations like crystal clear formulas and foolproof applicators, getting a professional-looking faux glow is easier than ever. Whether you’re looking for a luxe, skincare-like formula or a drugstore steal that gives you a beachy glow for a fraction of the price, we’ve rounded up the best self-tanners for your face and body.
Hair CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Common Beauty Product May Be Causing Your Hair to Fall Out

Thinning hair is a problem many of us experience as we get older. It can happen for many reasons from genetics to hormonal changes. While we don’t have control over these aspects of our health, we can alter our haircare routine, which typically needs to change as we age. In particular, experts say that using the wrong products, especially hair gel, could be causing serious damage to our mane.
Skin CareElite Daily

Olivia Ponton Will Not Let This $5 Skin Care Product Out Of Her Sight

In Elite Daily’s One Nightstand, your favorite celebs and influencers spill allllllll the details about their Holy Grail beauty products — the select few they always have within arm’s reach on their nightstand. In this installment, Olivia Ponton reveals her top three picks, including the $5 skin care product she won’t go anywhere without.
Skin CarePopSugar

The Lipstick Nail Shape Will Make You Feel Sexier Than Opening Up a Fresh Tube

When it comes to getting your nails done, choosing a color to match your mood is just half the battle — choosing a nail shape to go hand in hand with your design is where the real fun begins. From edge nails to stiletto nails, we've come across a ton of sexy nail shapes that are perfect for summer. If we had to pick a favorite? "Lipstick" nails would be at the top of the list.
New York City, NYthecut.com

These New Beauty Products Will Make You Feel Like A Work of Art

Chanel’s birthday festivities are continuing all summer long. In honor of Chanel No. 5’s 100th anniversary, the brand created a specialty collectors’ line based on the beloved fragrance and hosted a pop-up launch at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship earlier this week. The event included a display in the center’s six windows and a special appearance from the famous TikTok duo @young_emperors. There will also be three immersive in-store installations throughout the flagship, including a CHANEL FACTORY 5 pop-up experience located in the event space on Beauty on 2.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

This Low-Maintenance Haircut Trend Is Ideal For Thick Hair

I’m quite sure anyone with thick hair like myself would agree that it’s both a blessing and a curse. Every session in the salon chair involves an intimate tousle and gushing remark along the lines of, “your hair is amazing.” And sure, I enjoy the friendly praise. But the maintenance is often tedious, especially in the heat. Summer’s scorching temperatures currently has me contemplating a drastic chop in an attempt at effortlessness. But to stay ahead of the curve, I’m shifting my focus to the best fall haircut trends for thick hair. According to the experts, plenty of nostalgia is responsible for inspiring a few particular looks. Similarly, a post-quarantine embrace of beauty also moves the needle, from the au natural aesthetic to increased polish and glamour.
Behind Viral VideosOne Green Planet

TikTok Trends: Does Eating Lemon Peels Make You Feel Euphoric?

A new trend has recently made its way to TikTok where people are eating lemon peels to experience feelings of euphoria and a positive boost in their mood. While this seems intriguing to say the least, it may not be entirely accurate. Many users are claiming that those who experience results are experiencing a placebo effect, while others claim this is the real deal. While this trend may seem completely random and out there, it did not appear out of thin air. Science has shown that lemons provide a variety of health benefits that can potentially promote gut health, increase energy, alertness, and mental clarity.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

1,000+ Reviewers Love This Dark Spot Corrector Which May Help Smooth Wrinkles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We find some of the best skincare in the most unlikely places, and in case you’re unaware, Amazon has tons of hidden gems for you to shop! We understand the hesitation: Taking the plunge and trying an unknown product can be stressful, which is why we love checking out what shoppers have to say.
Skin CareThought Catalog

How To Get Rid Of Dark Spots And Hyperpigmentation

Let’s be honest, we all want bright skin, but the regular occurrence of dark spots and hyperpigmentation can be annoying and can affect your self-esteem. Others may not even notice it, but when you see those spots staring back at you in the mirror, you just want to find a way to get rid of them.
ApparelUS Magazine

These Shaping Jeans Hug Every Curve to Boost Your Confidence

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Finding a great pair of jeans that will make you feel incredible and flatter your figure is like winning the lottery — incredibly rare. But once you do come across them, you can breathe a sigh of fashion relief. You don’t want these jeans to be particularly trendy, because you want them to look fabulous for years to come!
Workoutsthezoereport.com

This Simple Yoga Pose Can Instantly Make You Feel More Calm & Grounded

Suffice it to say, there are some overwhelmingly stress-inducing events happening in the world right now. And because of that, many are seeking moments of peace wherever they can. Though aspects of life are returning to normal, some people still may not feel comfortable or be able to blow off steam in their usual ways, such as spending time with family or traveling. Fortunately, though, there are other effective methods for soothing those anxious feelings from home, including a few yoga poses for relaxation that you don't have to be a yogi to try.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

4 Skin-Care Ingredients To Avoid in the Summer—And Surprise! Retinol Isn’t on the List

Summer means more than swapping shearling-lined boots for colorful sandals and stashing away your practical puffers. It also means that it's hibernation season for many of your cold-weather skin-care favorites. “Your skin requires different things in the summertime when humidity is higher and the sun is stronger,” Rachel Nazarian, MD and board certified dermatologist previously told Well+Good.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

10 Best Fragrance Free Moisturizers For All Skin Types

I've said it once and I'll say it again: I'm firmly on team fragrance-free skincare. Most derms and skincare experts agree that fragrance—whether it's synthetically produced in a lab or naturally derived from plants (hi, essential oils)—is a potential skin irritant, meaning is can trigger redness, irritation, and even breakouts, especially in sensitive skin types. This is even more true when fragrance is used in products like face serums, lotions, and creams that stay on your skin for hours at a time. My advice? Start your unscented skincare ~journey~ with one of these 10 best fragrance-free moisturizers, below. There's an option for every skin type—from oily and acne-prone to ultra-dry—and an option for every budget too.
Skin Carepowerofpositivity.com

These 6 Homemade Body Scrubs Will Make Your Skin Glow

Homemade body scrubs are a creative, easy way to keep your skin glowing and healthy. Not to mention, making them yourself will soften the blow on your wallet as well. Buying beauty products at the store can get expensive, and they often run out very quickly. These homemade body scrubs will give you more for your money, as you can make them in bulk.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say This Retinol Cream Is Replacing Their Other Anti-Aging Products

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. If you’re familiar with the wonderful world of anti-aging products, you’ve likely heard of retinol before. It’s a key component in a variety of treatments and serums that can help to fade fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful complexion. In fact, if you look through your skincare cabinet right now, at least one of your products is bound to have retinol prominently placed on the list of ingredients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy