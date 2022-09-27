ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson Is One of the Highest-Paid Actresses in Hollywood! See Her Net Worth

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

It's hard to believe Scarlett Johansson has been in the spotlight since the early '90s. However, between her countless movie roles and staggering net worth, it's safe to say the New York City native is a permanent member of the A-list. Scarlett is worth an estimated $165 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . To find out how she makes her millions, keep reading!

Scarlett Johansson has over 70 acting credits:

The mother of two, who shares daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and welcomed baby No. 1 with husband Colin Jost in summer 2021, snagged her first role in 1994 when she was just 10. Ultimately, she has been working in show business ever since. Early on in Scarlett's career, some of her more notable films include Ghost World , Lost in Translation , Girl with a Pearl Earring , The Black Dahlia , The Prestige , The Nanny Diaries , The Other Boleyn Girl and He's Just Not That Into You .

Scarlett Johansson's Dating History Before Marrying Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is a Marvel actor:

Scarlett's entry into the Marvel universe began as Natalie Rushman/Natasha Romanoff in 2010's Iron Man 2 starring Robert Downey Jr.

In 2012, she played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in The Avengers . In 2014, she reprised her role as Black Widow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier starring Chris Evans .

Scarlett went on to play Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron , Captain America: Civil War , Avengers: Infinity War , Avengers: Endgame and 2021's Black Widow .

According to multiple outlets, Scarlett has made a whopping $75 million off the Marvel franchise alone. Her films in total have grossed over $14.5 billion worldwide, which makes Scarlett the highest-grossing box office star of all time, just ahead of her Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr . and Samuel L. Jackson , who are in the number two and three positions respectively.

Outside of the Marvel franchise, she's done other major movies like Ghost in the Shell , Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit . In 2020, Scarlett was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit and the Academy Award for Best Actress for Marriage Story .

Scarlett Johansson's Three Gorgeous Engagement Rings Compared: Photos

Scarlett Johansson has endorsement deals:

Over the years, she's worked with a number of brands including L’Oreal, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Mango, Dolce & Gabbana and Moet & Chandon.

Although Scarlett is no longer the highest-paid actress in the world, she did land that title in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Natalie Portman’s Net Worth in 2022

Natalie Portman is a veteran actress who has amassed a large body of work and a slew of awards in her career. She is most well-known for her movies such as V for Vendetta (2005), Black Swan (2010), and Jackie (2016), among others. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Natalie Portman’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Romain Dauriac
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Colin Jost
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Actor#Hollywood#Net Worth#Marvel Universe#Ghost World#The Black Dahlia
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Suggests Reunion With Marvel Co-Stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Hemsworth is thinking about a reunion with his Marvel co-stars and that would be awesome. The Thor actor talked about the prospect of meeting up with Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. on social media. For what it's worth, the Hulk star would absolutely be down for a reunion. A fan posted a clip of all those Avengers singing "Hey Jude" together and it was a massive nostalgia moment for Twitter. Anything from this earlier days of the MCU usually does numbers. But, seeing one of the main actors sharing such a fun memory just ignites all that wistfulness for the entire team being together again. Other Marvel actors have joked that Evans is truly done and Downey makes it a point to keep that door closed. But, the Multiverse is a place we know frighteningly little about. Maybe, one day they'll all stand together again.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run

Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)

A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy