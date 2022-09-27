Scarlett Johansson Is One of the Highest-Paid Actresses in Hollywood! See Her Net Worth

It's hard to believe Scarlett Johansson has been in the spotlight since the early '90s. However, between her countless movie roles and staggering net worth, it's safe to say the New York City native is a permanent member of the A-list. Scarlett is worth an estimated $165 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth . To find out how she makes her millions, keep reading!

Scarlett Johansson has over 70 acting credits:

The mother of two, who shares daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and welcomed baby No. 1 with husband Colin Jost in summer 2021, snagged her first role in 1994 when she was just 10. Ultimately, she has been working in show business ever since. Early on in Scarlett's career, some of her more notable films include Ghost World , Lost in Translation , Girl with a Pearl Earring , The Black Dahlia , The Prestige , The Nanny Diaries , The Other Boleyn Girl and He's Just Not That Into You .

Scarlett Johansson is a Marvel actor:

Scarlett's entry into the Marvel universe began as Natalie Rushman/Natasha Romanoff in 2010's Iron Man 2 starring Robert Downey Jr.

In 2012, she played Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in The Avengers . In 2014, she reprised her role as Black Widow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier starring Chris Evans .

Scarlett went on to play Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron , Captain America: Civil War , Avengers: Infinity War , Avengers: Endgame and 2021's Black Widow .

According to multiple outlets, Scarlett has made a whopping $75 million off the Marvel franchise alone. Her films in total have grossed over $14.5 billion worldwide, which makes Scarlett the highest-grossing box office star of all time, just ahead of her Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr . and Samuel L. Jackson , who are in the number two and three positions respectively.

Outside of the Marvel franchise, she's done other major movies like Ghost in the Shell , Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit . In 2020, Scarlett was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit and the Academy Award for Best Actress for Marriage Story .

Scarlett Johansson has endorsement deals:

Over the years, she's worked with a number of brands including L’Oreal, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Mango, Dolce & Gabbana and Moet & Chandon.

Although Scarlett is no longer the highest-paid actress in the world, she did land that title in 2018.