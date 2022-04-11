ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Food Rundown

By Jake Missing
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A total quivering mess of a tart that oozes with cheese and onion and simply can’t wait to collapse into a heap in your mouth. This is a must. You can have it with two salads for an extremely perfect lunch or as a starter to a leisurely...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Potted Shrimps#Nyt#Fruit
Mashed

Kit Kat's Unexpected New Flavor Is Inspired By A Breakfast Food

The Kit Kat bar has come a long way. Originally known as Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp, the milk chocolate-covered wafer cookie came about in England in the 1930s, per Hershey, and can now be found in candy aisles across the globe in more flavors than you can count. Japan is perhaps the most prolific purveyor of unconventional Kit Kat flavors — from wasabi to sweet corn to cherry blossom to baked potato — but the U.S. is catching on. According to Taste of Home, adventurous Kit Kat lovers in the States can find the candy in flavors like apple and key lime pie, plus seasonal specials like Easter Lemon Crisp.
RESTAURANTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Craving potato chips? Here are 5 healthier options to consider

When you’re heading down the snack aisle at the grocery store, you might be tempted to fill up your cart with salty, crunchy snacks like potato chips. However, there are some healthier alternatives that might taste just as good. Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler appeared on “Live In...
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Reimagines the Classic Carrot Cake — as a Cookie

If there’s one dessert that screams spring, it’s carrot cake. But for many of us, baking an entire cake just to ring in spring just isn’t in the cards. But cookies? Absolutely — and our go-to carrot cake cookies recipe is ripped straight from the pages of Martha Stewart‘s magazine.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Terry Black's Barbecue

If the Black family name rings a bell, it’s not just your mind playing tricks on you. To summarize it briefly—way back when, there was a feud in the Black family that resulted in two different restaurant lines forming, Black’s BBQ and Terry Black’s BBQ. Both sides claim to be following the traditions they grew up with, with the end results being some very classic (and ultimately similar) barbecue. All of the meat here is smoked on-site, with a sprawling, rustic-styled dining room that feels like it belongs out in the country rather than busy Barton Springs Rd. And they’re one of the few barbecue spots in town that stays open well into dinner hours. Despite that, it’s always packed, with lines generally snaking out of the building into an all-too-small parking lot. They have all of the classics here, but the standouts are the brisket and the beef ribs. In case you need to walk off your meal afterward, this place is right by the hike and bike trail, but do yourself a favor and take a nap at Auditorium Shores instead.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Craving fried chicken? Here’s three excellent recipes to try at home

Fried chicken: the ultimate comfort food, guilty pleasure and crowd pleaser. Between the crispy breaded exterior and the tantalisingly tender interior, what isn’t there to love? That’s why chefs from three highly-rated English restaurants, two in London and one in Cornwall, have decided to spill the beans and release their personal fried chicken recipes. Here are three different ways to make fried chicken in your own kitchen.Salt chilli fried chicken By: Daffodil MulliganServes: 2 Ingredients: 100g rice flour 5g dried birds eye chilli 8g salt 3 chicken thighs Method: Combine all dry ingredients and blend in a food processor.Dice...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict, folks. It’s so disgustingly delicious, it’s almost... disgusting. You toast an English muffin, top it with a slice of Canadian Bacon, then a poached egg, then—and this is the key ingredient—you top it with creamy, sinful, decadent, soul-inspiring homemade Hollandaise sauce. Have you ever...
RECIPES
The Infatuation

B. Cooper Barbecue

B. Cooper Barbecue does a solid job with the basics—brisket, ribs, and sausage–but you have to get the lamb breast. It’s not a cut we see often, and even rarer that we see it done this well. It will leave your fingers smelling like lamb for hours to follow, with rich, gamey flavor that will linger in your mind for even longer. And if you’ve ever gotten into a debate about vinegar vs cream-based coleslaws, you’ll be happy to know that they offer both here. Find the tiny trailer off East 7th.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Your handy guide to every spring vegetable

Spring is just around the corner, or that's what I keep telling myself. Which means we have a lot of snappy, happy produce to look forward to. Below are the spring vegetables I can't wait to buy by the tote-full when the farmer's market finally comes back to town. We'll cover good-to-know tips (like how to store) and fun facts (to wow your friends at a party) — and share some of our favorite recipes, too.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Infatuation

The Bagel Bakery

The Bagel Bakery in China Basin has been turning out New York-style bagels since 1976, and they’re still going strong. These not-too-bready bagels are still as reliable as ever. You can get them by the dozen, but the power move is to order the veggie bagel sandwich. It’s heavy on the veggies, like cucumber and tomato, and comes with a slightly sweet balsamic dressing that ties the whole thing together nicely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

JNL Barbecue

Don’t expect any wildcards at JNL. Instead, expect classic Texas barbecue by the book. The menu at this East Riverside joint is pretty straightforward, offering most of the standard cuts, with a level of technical precision you’d expect to find at some of the biggest names in town. Most of the meats are seasoned with salt and pepper, though the al pastor pork ribs get a blend of ground chiles and spices. And the crushed chicharrones mixed in with the pulled pork provide excellent texture to some well-cooked pork. OK, maybe you can expect a few wildcards. Find them at the coffeeshop/bar Buzz Mill.
RIVERSIDE, TX
The Infatuation

Wahpepah’s Kitchen

There aren’t many Native American restaurants in the Bay Area, let alone the country. So rarity alone is a good reason to check out Wahpepah’s Kitchen in the East Bay. Founded by Crystal Wahpepah—a member of Oklahoma’s Kickapoo nation—the casual spot at the old Reem’s space in Fruitvale Village shines a light on Indigenous cooking techniques and ingredients. This place is as much about enjoying tender charred buffalo skewers, exceptionally moist blue corn bread, and acorn and amaranth cookies as it is about getting acquainted with Native foodways. Bison, salmon, squash, corn, and seasonal fruits are roasted, baked, and stewed until rich and hearty. We could drone on and on about the whole menu, but the centerpiece of your table should be the spicy pumpkin seed and mushroom mole presented alongside two tender handmade nixtamal tortillas.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bombay Wraps

When you’re rushing to audit some spreadsheets like the fate of the world depends on it, use your precious window of time for the fast casual Indian food at Bombay Wraps in the Loop. This counter-service spot specializes in paratha and roti wraps with fillings like tangy chicken tikka, spiced potatoes and cauliflower, or savory pieces of curried lamb. You can also get all of these in a rice bowl for something a little more substantial or a salad if you want to avoid the carbs. Despite being a fairly small space, they actually have decent seating, but the fast service guarantees that you can quickly return to the office to finish everything before the clock strikes five.
BOMBAY, NY
The Infatuation

The Vegan Hood Chefs

Vegan Hood Chefs is a roving food truck with a mission—to create access to 100% vegan meals for local disenfranchised communities. And these meals are nothing short of game-changing. The menu constantly rotates, but you’ll see things like shrimp tacos, crispy grit cakes, “poke” fries, po’boys, jerk chicken and waffles, and other battered, fried, and coconut-marinated foods. Many dishes are brightened with pineapple slaws and tangy chipotle sauces and aiolis. Their locations vary, so you’ll have to put in some work if you want to track them down (read: stay glued to their Instagram feed, where they announce pop-up spots). We’ve recently seen them at Spark Social SF, Harmonic Brewing in the Dogpatch, and Line 51 Brewing in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy