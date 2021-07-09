The Simply Goods Group (SMPL) PT Raised to $38 at Credit Suisse as Reopening Favors This Segment
Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala raised the price target on The Simply Goods Group (NASDAQ: SMPL) to $38.00 (from $31.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating after Increased mobility helped cause retail activity to shoot up. F3Q revenue increased +32%.driving EPS of $0.38 up a whopping +82%. New FY21 guide has revs $995m-1bn (prior $930-940m), GM flat Y/Y (prior down), and Adj. EBITDA $200-205m.
