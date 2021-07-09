Cancel
The Simply Goods Group (SMPL) PT Raised to $38 at Credit Suisse as Reopening Favors This Segment

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala raised the price target on The Simply Goods Group (NASDAQ: SMPL) to $38.00 (from $31.00) while maintaining a Neutral rating after Increased mobility helped cause retail activity to shoot up. F3Q revenue increased +32%.driving EPS of $0.38 up a whopping +82%. New FY21 guide has revs $995m-1bn (prior $930-940m), GM flat Y/Y (prior down), and Adj. EBITDA $200-205m.

www.streetinsider.com

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.45.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.94.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

American Express (AXP) PT Raised to $135 at Credit Suisse

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch raised the price target on American Express (NYSE: AXP) to $135.00 (from $122.00) while maintaining an Underperform rating. The analyst said AXP could lag sees COF a bit in revolving balance as recovery in spending at AXP will likely be transactor-focused.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.60.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nutrien (NTR) PT Raised to $69 at RBC Capital Into Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong raised the price target on Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) to $69.00 (from $63.00) while maintaining an Outperform rating ahead of second-quarter results. The analyst commented, "We believe Nutrien benefits from a very strong...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades Boston Beer Company (SAM) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgraded Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $1,490.00 (from $1,304.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Boston Beer Company click here. For more ratings news on Boston Beer Company click here. Shares of Boston...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Increases Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $41.00

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $211.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.19.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Downgrades 3M (MMM) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh downgraded 3M (NYSE: MMM) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $212.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD to surge higher above the 1.30 level – Credit Suisse

USD/CAD has accelerated higher for a conclusive break above the major cluster of resistances at 1.2632/53, which includes the 200-day average. This sees a major base established. Analysts at Credit Suisse see scope for a move to 1.3024 – the 38.2% retracement of the 2020/2021 decline. The close above 1.2653...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Absci Corporation (ABSI) Announces 12.5M Share IPO at $15-$17/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) announces 12,500,000 share IPO at $15-$17 per share. The company describes itself as: "With our AI-powered Integrated Drug Creation Platform we enable the creation of novel biologics by unifying biologic drug discovery and cell line development into one simultaneous process. We leverage proprietary synthetic biology technologies and deep learning AI to predict, identify, design, construct, screen, select and scale production of novel biologic drug candidates, and learn from the data we generate. We believe our approach delivers disruptive efficiency, but more importantly enables our partners to create novel and human/AI-designed new-to-nature biologics (next-generation biologics)."
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Has $51.60 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.71% of Ingevity worth $51,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

