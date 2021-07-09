The Simply Goods Group (SMPL) PT Raised to $38 at Credit Suisse as Reopening Favors This Segment

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.94.