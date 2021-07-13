Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Announces $5,000,000 Above Market Private Placement at $3.00 Per Share

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that the Company has entered into Securities Purchase Agreements ("SPAs") for the private placement of 1,666,667 shares of common stock at a price of $3.00 per share (the "Shares") for total proceeds of $5,000,000. The private placement was led by Bespoke Growth Partners, Inc., which subscribed for $2,500,000. Other investors include Keystone Capital Partners LLC and Richard Gilliam, founder of Cumberland Resources (collectively, "Investors"). Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as an advisor on the transaction.

