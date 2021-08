Vaccine database: Atlanta sites that have it on hand

(Alex Grimm / Getty)

(ATLANTA, GA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Atlanta, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Atlanta:

1455 Moreland Ave SE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (404) 622-1819

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

1943 Peachtree Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (404) 351-4932

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2350 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (404) 486-7289

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

3615 Clairmont Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (404) 320-6658

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

680 Ponce De Leon Ave NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (404) 892-1164

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

2830 N Druid Hills Rd NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (404) 679-4666

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

865 North Highland Avenue Northeast CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (404) 733-6089

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Phone: (404) 691-3344

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

520 Boulevard SE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:28:15 PDT

Phone: (404) 624-0022

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

1520 Avenue Pl CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (404) 639-5575

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm

235 Peachtree St NE CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (404) 577-4054

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

375 18th St NW CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:28:15 PDT

Phone: (678) 954-4266

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

2900 Cumberland Mall Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 770-431-1709

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

3855 Buford Hwy NE Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:28:40 PDT

Phone: (404) 325-5292

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3330 Piedmont Rd NE Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 233-9484

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1700 Monroe Dr NE Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 872-0785

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2205 Lavista Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 633-4201

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1715 Howell Mill Rd NW Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 355-7889

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4920 Roswell Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 843-3225

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2685 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:26:39 PDT

Phone: (404) 209-6638

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

598 Cascade Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 756-1144

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

4715 Atlanta Rd SE Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 792-6980

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1225 Caroline St NE Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 880-4109

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

3030 Headland Dr Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 344-5383

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3425 Cascade Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 505-7802

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

227 Sandy Springs Pl NE Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 256-2779

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

6055 Old National Hwy Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:26:40 PDT

Phone: (770) 996-5488

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

1160 Moreland Ave SE Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:28:41 PDT

Phone: (404) 624-8115

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

3871 Peachtree Rd NE Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 240-2812

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

2452 Morosgo Way NE Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (404) 946-0450

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

800 Glenwood Ave SE Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (470) 447-5040

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

3559 Chamblee Tucker Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:28:41 PDT

Phone: (770) 243-6220

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (470) 351-4230

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

1380 Atlantic Dr Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 873-5060

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

2325 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 638-1905

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

3730 Carmia Dr SW #200 Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 346-9259

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

950 W Peachtree St NW Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 253-3547

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2020 Howell Mill Rd NW Suite A Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 603-8840

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

2275 Marietta Blvd NW Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 460-7342

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

905 Memorial Dr SE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 460-9269

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

5829 Campbellton Rd SW #110 Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 469-0542

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

2900 Peachtree Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 848-0336

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

3695 Cascade Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 505-2876

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

8725 Roswell Rd Ste G Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (770) 640-5956

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2451 Cumberland Pkwy SE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (770) 437-7007

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1544 Piedmont Ave NE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:28:15 PDT

Phone: (404) 724-0932

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1100 Hammond Dr #300 Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (678) 443-2106

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

3535 Peachtree Rd NE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 848-0929

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2162 Henderson Mill Rd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (770) 621-0227

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

4279 Roswell Rd NE #300 Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 843-4358

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

1001 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 898-0360

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2969 N Druid Hills Rd NE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 638-6252

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2235 Glenwood Ave SE Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (404) 373-3531

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2901 Clairmont Rd Ste A Sams Club

Phone: 404-325-4000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3658 Roswell Rd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 404-816-8464

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2711 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 404-768-9719

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

3925 Peachtree Rd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 470-639-4239

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2320 N Druid Hills Rd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 404-248-1793

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Phone: 404-260-1038

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

2020 Howell Mill Rd NW Walgreens Co.

Phone: 404-351-4448

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2345 Peachtree Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 404-233-2101

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2498 Cumberland Pkwy SE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 770-432-1533

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Phone: 404-685-9665

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 08:00am - 12:00am

3740 Cascade Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 404-472-1949

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2154 Johnson Ferry Rd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 770-234-9839

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

2893 Peachtree Rd NE Walgreens Co.

Phone: 404-841-5605

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3800 Princeton Lakes Pkwy Walgreens Co.

Phone: 404-344-5158

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Monday: 07:00am - 11:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 11:00pm

835 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW Walmart Inc

Phone: 404-460-2703

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

6149 Old National Hwy Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:27:48 PDT

Phone: 770-994-9440

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2427 Gresham Rd S E Walmart Inc

Phone: 404-244-3034

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1105 Research Center Drive Atlanta SW Walmart Inc

Phone: 404-260-6153

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

1801 Howell Mill Rd NW Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:27:48 PDT

Phone: 404-352-5252

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.