Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

In 1953, a scientist said the title of the leader of a Martian government would be ‘Elon’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9X0x_0appAOEt00

A reply to Elon Musk ’s tweet about “destiny” has led to a strange kind of revelation.

On 30 December, the billionaire and SpaceX chief executive Musk quoted a popular line from the film Young Frankenstein on Twitter . He tweeted: “Destiny, destiny. No escaping that for me.”

Fellow Twitter user Toby Li, in reply to that, said: “Speaking about destiny, did you know that Von Braun’s 1953 book ‘ Mars Project,’ referenced a person named Elon that would bring humans to Mars? Pretty nuts.”

Gizmodo reported that Project Mars: A Technical Tale – the book Mr Li was quoting – was authored by Wernher von Braun, a German-born aerospace engineer and space architect. The book, published in 1953, is a science fiction story in which the title of the leader of the Martian government would be “Elon”.

In October, Musk proclaimed humans would set foot on Mars in 2024. In April, he tweeted: “If we make life multi-planetary, there may come a day when some plants & animals die out on Earth but are still alive on Mars.”

Gizmodo reported that the novel wasn’t published at first, “but the appendix was the basis for a lecture Mr Von Braun gave at the first symposium on sustained space flight at Hayden’s planetarium in New York in 1951”. It said that soon after, the appendix was published in a special edition of the German spaceflight magazine Weltraumfahrt .

At the end of the same year, the book was published in Germany as Das Marsprojekt and in the US in 1953.

Meanwhile, Musk responded to Mr Li’s reply about “Project Mars” with “Are we sure this is real?” Soon after, Twitter user Pranay Pathole corrected Mr Li.

He said: “Yeah it’s real. This is the English transcript of the same book ... But ‘Elon’ referred to by Von Braun in the book isn’t the name of the person but rather the name of the position something like an elected meritocratic president.”

Business Insider reported that the paragraph in question says: “The Martian government was directed by 10 men, the leader of whom was elected by universal suffrage for five years and entitled ‘Elon.’ Two houses of Parliament enacted the laws to be administered by the Elon and his cabinet.”

Musk soon updated his Twitter profile, calling himself “imperator of Mars”.

Reports also pointed out that Mr Von Braun was a leading figure in the development of rocket technology in Nazi Germany and later, a pioneer of rocket space technology in the US.

Mr Von Braun had worked on Nazi Germany’s rocket development programme. Soon after the Second World War, however, he moved to the US with around 1,600 other German scientists, engineers, and technicians as part of a secret intelligence programme known as Operation Paperclip.

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

185K+
Followers
90K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Wernher Von Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Martian#German#Business Insider#Parliament#Nazi#Operation Paperclip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

Elon Musk hunts Jeff Bezos before his suborbital flight

The CEO of SpaceX has long mocked Bezos’ intentions in space. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and three other people plan to achieve weightlessness Tuesday aboard the New Shepard suborbital craft, developed by Blue Origin, the billionaire space company. Shortly before the mission, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk questioned the size of...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk laughs at meme mocking Jeff Bezos’s upcoming space flight as feud between billionaires continues

The rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and the two billionaires’ desire to reach space has now reached the meme stage of the feud.On Saturday, SpaceX CEO Musk appeared to spend most of his day responding to memes that had been sent to him on Twitter which, in fairness, he seems to do every day. After responding to a question about the new Tesla FSD Beta, the South African entrepreneur was sent a meme using the now-legendary Padme and Anakin format from Star Wars, except it featured both him and Bezos. pic.twitter.com/FlmH7gUxiy— Charly (@Charly923407591) July 17, 2021The meme...
Stocksitechpost.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Elon Musk's Doge Influence Fading Amid Crash?

Has Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk lost his influence on cryptocurrencies? In his usual "Dogefather" self, Musk tweeted on Saturday to further promote his favorite meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin, and he even involved his baby son, X Æ A-12, CNBC reported. "Lil X is hodling his Doge like a champ....
BusinessCleanTechnica

“Where Mark Zuckerberg wants to help you share baby photos, Musk wants to … well … save the human race from self-imposed or accidental annihilation.”

In the book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, author Ashlee Vance writes, “He’s the possessed genius on the grandest quest anyone has ever concocted. He’s less a CEO chasing riches than a general marshaling troops to secure victory. Where Mark Zuckerberg wants to help you share baby photos, Musk wants to … well … save the human race from self-imposed or accidental annihilation.”
CelebritiesForbes

The Peculiar Case Of Elon Musk And The Tech Celebrity Phenomenon

Sean Toussi | Glo3D.com | CEO | Digital Merchandising for eCommerce Platforms using 2D, 3D Photography and Multimedia formats. I am a big fan of Elon Musk. He is an exceptional individual who has changed the world forever through creative technology problem-solving. This includes the online payment landscape with Paypal, the auto industry Tesla and even the potential for space “tourism” with his SpaceX company. The Neuralink is creating superhumans. The Boring is literally taking the boring out of daily commutes and traffic jams, while SolarCity is changing the average household’s use of the sun’s energy. All this is from one guy’s direction and vision.
Businessinsideevs.com

Elon Musk Is 'Pioneer' Of Purpose-Driven Brands, Says New Study

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Industrycryptopotato.com

Elon Musk: Tesla Would Resume Accepting Bitcoin, Most Likely

Elon’s outlook on Bitcoin’s energy use has changed, seeing a trend towards renewable energies. Tesla would most likely resume accepting Bitcoin, according to Musk. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey finally had their face-to-face talk about Bitcoin at “The B Word” event today. Joined by Cathie Wood and moderated by Steve Lee, their long-awaited talk was largely bullish all around – including on Bitcoins energy use, which Elon says he is now more optimistic about.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Why are billionaires like Jeff Bezos launching themselves into a new space race?

What are they up to?Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made his maiden voyage into space on Tuesday, taking to the atmosphere aboard a Blue Origin rocket as part of a crew of four, an undertaking he hopes will beckon the dawning of the age of interstellar tourism.The wealthiest man on Earth blasted off from Van Horn, Texas, in the company of his brother Mark, 18-year-old financier’s son Oliver Daemen of the Netherlands and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, the latter two the youngest and oldest person to ever leave the planet respectively.Their fully-automated New Shepard craft, which does not require...

Comments / 2

Community Policy