Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Provides First Half 2021 Business Update, Highlights Upcoming Milestones

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases, today announced that it received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") on July 13, 2021, stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease ("CKD") on dialysis, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. The letter stated that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. The company immediately requested a meeting to discuss the deficiencies and was notified by the FDA today that the request for a meeting was denied.