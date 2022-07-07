ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why July 7th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK3cC_0aphuvVO00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986, David Lee Roth released his first solo album, Eat ‘Em and Smile.

In 1980, Led Zeppelin played their last-ever concert. It took place in West Berlin at the conclusion of their European tour and ended with a 17-minute version of “Whole Lotta Love.”

In 2006, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger “Syd” Barrett died in Cambridge, England at the age of 60 from complications of diabetes.

In 2000, Metallica singer James Hetfield aggravated a chronic back injury causing him to sit out three shows. The band still played with bassist Jason Newsted handling some of the vocals, but the group also got help from Kid Rock, Korn’s Jonathan Davis and System of a Down’s Serj Tankian and Daron Malakian.

In 1984, Bruce Springsteen started a four-week run at number one on the album chart with Born in the USA.

And in 2007, the Live Earth concerts took place around the world to raise awareness about environmental issues. Shows were held in New Jersey, Rio de Janeiro, London, Hamburg, Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai and elsewhere and saw performances from The Police, Genesis, Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Spinal Tap, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Smashing Pumpkins, Metallica, Beastie Boys and many others.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Sean Ono Lennon Celebrates Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday with Cover of The Beatles’ “Here, There And Everywhere”

Sean Ono Lennon shared an acoustic cover of The Beatles’ 1966 song “Here, There and Everywhere” on June 18 to wish Paul McCartney a happy 80th birthday. “A little birdy told me this was one of your fav Beatles tunes, so Happy Birthday,” wrote Lennon on Instagram. “Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect.” He added, “This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and starting again.”
MUSIC
Loudwire

The Biggest Heavy Band of All Time

Calling any artist "the biggest of all time" is definitely a loaded statement. How do you measure the size of their impact? Is it their global popularity or how many chart certifications they've received?. Linkin Park's debut release Hybrid Theory was the year 2001's best-selling album. They were slapped with...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Outsider.com

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood Admits He Dreamed of Playing With the Rolling Stones

Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones are among the most influential and recognizable bands in rock and roll history. Both bands helped define the sound of American music for decades—despite both being British. In fact, while most consider rock and roll an American cultural export, many of the genre’s most iconic artists are British: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin, etc.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Serj Tankian
Person
James Hetfield
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Roger Waters
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Beastie Boys#Red Hot Chili Peppers#European#Foo Fighters Spinal Tap
Ultimate Classic Rock

Longtime Fleetwood Mac Keyboardist Brett Tuggle Reportedly Dies

Brett Tuggle, veteran keyboardist and guitarist who played with Fleetwood Mac, David Lee Roth, Rick Springfield and dozens of other rockers, has reportedly died. Springfield tweeted the news Sunday, sharing several photos of himself and Tuggle throughout the years. "Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight," he wrote. "God bless his beautiful spirit."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox News

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Put Bickering Aside to Finally Announce ‘Animals’ Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD.  As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Dave Chappelle Calls Kids Who Dared Criticize Him ‘Instruments of Oppression’ in Netflix’s ‘What’s in a Name?’

Dave Chappelle predicted that The Closer would be his last stand-up special on Netflix, perhaps anticipating—and even welcoming—the massive backlash that ensued. That might explain why his latest surprise entry on that streaming service is being billed as a “speech.”. Early Thursday morning, Dave Chappelle: What’s in...
WASHINGTON, DC
ScreenCrush

12 Marvel Heroes That Can Never Appear in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already bigger than any reasonable Marvel fan could have ever imagined it would get just a decade ago. Obscure Marvel heroes like Shang-Chi and the Guardians of the Galaxy have gotten their own movies; even less-known characters have shown up in other films and TV shows. Be honest: Did you ever think you might see a live-action version of Black Knight? Of Man-Ape? Of Taserface?!? Of course not! It’s gotten to the point where it sometimes seems like any Marvel character could show up in anything at any time.
TV SHOWS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

164K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy