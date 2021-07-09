5 Things To Do This Weekend In Cleveland: July 9-11

Create a fairy summer house, take to the dance floor and enjoy folk music in the Cuyahoga Valley this weekend in Cleveland. From the nooks of the earth and the depths of lakes, fairies are awaking in summer’s warmth and hanging their acorn caps and petal bonnets in the shade of Northeast Ohio gardens and trees. Abodes created for them by 22 local artists are on display at both the Cleveland Botanical Garden and the Holden Arboretum. This weekend, Holden Arboretum will host its first of two Fairy Garden workshops, so visitors can create their own summer dwelling for fairies in their yard. While you’re there, be sure to check out the Murch Canopy Walk, too.