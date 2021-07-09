Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Cleveland: July 9-11

clevelandmagazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreate a fairy summer house, take to the dance floor and enjoy folk music in the Cuyahoga Valley this weekend in Cleveland. From the nooks of the earth and the depths of lakes, fairies are awaking in summer’s warmth and hanging their acorn caps and petal bonnets in the shade of Northeast Ohio gardens and trees. Abodes created for them by 22 local artists are on display at both the Cleveland Botanical Garden and the Holden Arboretum. This weekend, Holden Arboretum will host its first of two Fairy Garden workshops, so visitors can create their own summer dwelling for fairies in their yard. While you’re there, be sure to check out the Murch Canopy Walk, too.

clevelandmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Oak Hill, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Art#Dancing Shoes#9 11#Holden Arboretum#Social Vinyl Dance Party#Bath#Botanical Voices#Digital Constructs#Visual Music#Liquid Landscapes#Kent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack since January 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Guantanamo inmate sent to home country in Biden policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

Number of Covid-19 cases linked to Tokyo 2020 Games rises to 61. The number of Covid-19 cases linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has risen to 61, according to Tokyo 2020 organizers. "The total number of positive cases linked with accredited personnel is 61. But it's important...

Comments / 0

Community Policy