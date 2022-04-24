Best Web Hosting for 2022

Boxy, fuzzy-pictured television sets are a thing of the past -- along with the viewer anonymity we once enjoyed with them. TVs have evolved over the years to become the wafer-thin ultra-HD smart TVs a lot of us have hanging on our walls today. And those smart TVs are connected to the internet, which means they're transmitting all kinds of data while you're watching your favorite shows and movies. Nowadays, if you want to protect your privacy while watching TV, it's a good idea to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A bonus here is that a smart TV VPN can also help you access content on Netflix and other streaming sites that would otherwise be restricted in your location.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO