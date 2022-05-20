The 14 coolest underground bars in NYC

Pair these frozen drinks, pints, burgers, dogs, ceviche and empanadas with your swimsuits, sunscreen and floppy hats. There’s a bunch of ways to do a beach day in NYC: You can eat a big breakfast before, pack snacks and fill a flask, turn it into a whole weekend of glamping, or plan your own tasting tour. Rockaway Beach has options each way, and its surrounding restaurants and bars have some of the best frozen drinks, tacos and burgers of any beach in town. Though some stretches will be closed in 2022, the area's terrific venues are still going strong. Here’s everywhere to eat and drink when you’re surfing and sanding in the Rockaways.

