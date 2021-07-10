NY Bully Crew Adoption Event at Diamonds and Rust Antiques and Collectibles

Diamonds and Rust Antiques and Collectibles 1761 Route 112 Medford NY 11763 Is hosting an adoption event for the NY Bully Crew! Saturday July 10, 2021 11-5 Join us in meeting adoptable dogs, raffles and prizes! We will also be collecting donations such as leashes, food and treats as well as monetary donations. Items throughout the store with specially marked tags will have a percentage of the sales go toward the rescue!