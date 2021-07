Newport’s Rosevale estate has hit the market for $4,950,000. Built in 1876 by Peabody & Stearns for William Cabell Rives Jr. of Virginia and Grace Winthrop Sears of Boston, Rosevale is one of the few residential examples of High Victorian Gothic architecture in the United States. The house is built with red brick and olive coloured granite featuring steep dormers, gables, an octagonal turret next to the main entrance, as well as a steeple on the north side of the house. The house has lofty ceilings on all three floors. The 10,578 sq. ft. house includes 9 bedrooms and 7.5 baths on 2.09 acres with entrances on both Red Cross and Rhode Island avenues. There are 6 units in the main house, which do not include any of the rooms on the first floor.