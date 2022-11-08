ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Quotes About Daughter Lilibet

By Riley Cardoza
 5 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. MEGA

Loving their lives with Lilibet! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became proud parents of a baby girl in June 2021.

The little one joined big brother Archie, who arrived in May 2019. “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Lili’s birth. “He’s held her with the help of his parents.”

The insider added that since Archie was “such a kind, loving child,” there weren’t any “jealousy issues” at play.

Two months prior to becoming a family of four, another source exclusively told Us how “excited” the toddler was for his big brother role. His parents were “trying to give Archie all the attention he [could] handle” the insider said in April 2021, noting that the former military pilot and the Suits alum were “a little worried” about transitioning from one kid to two.

Sure enough, Harry said during a July 2021 royal event with Ed Sheeran that two was “definitely a juggle.”

He and the former actress announced their pregnancy news in February 2021, the same month that they made their royal exits permanent. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the pair told Us in a statement at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The reveal came nearly one year after the Los Angeles native suffered a miscarriage. The Deal or No Deal alum wrote about the pregnancy loss in a November 2020 essay for The New York Times, writing, “After changing [Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan added at the time: “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few. In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

Keep scrolling to read her and the England native’s sweet quotes about their baby girl, from her “chilled” personality to the touching meaning behind her name.

