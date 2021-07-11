Cancel
Madisonville, KY

Madisonville vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Sunday

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 20 days ago
(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(MADISONVILLE, KY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Madisonville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Madisonville:

540 Island Ford Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (270) 821-0692

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1801 N Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-821-0377

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

679 S Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 270-825-1541

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 06:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

