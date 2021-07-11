Cancel
Dickson, TN

Dickson vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Dickson Digest
 7 days ago
(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(DICKSON, TN) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Dickson have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Dickson:

301 West End Ave

Dickson County Hd

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

143 Henslee Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 446-5222

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

175 Beasley Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-446-4588

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

