Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yzps6_0aojKAEu00

(John Moore / Getty)

(SYRACUSE, NY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Syracuse have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Syracuse:

2515 Erie Blvd E

Price Chopper Pharmacy 172

Phone: 315-449-1016

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

519 Butternut St

Rite Aid

Phone: 315-471-1204

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-12:00 am; Tuesday: 07:00 am-12:00 am

Visit source for more information

1820 Teall Ave

Rite Aid

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:08:36 PDT

Phone: 315-437-1531

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:30 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:30 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5942 S Salina St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-469-3254

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1405 E Genesee St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-472-1042

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

401 W Seneca Turnpike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-492-4034

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

602 Nottingham Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-446-4820

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1819 W Genesee St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-488-2799

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4751 Onondaga Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-476-2141

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

522 W Onondaga St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-475-1366

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2329 James St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 315-437-0893

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
148
Followers
346
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Vaccines
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
New York City, NYinformnny.com

Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “New Yorkers fought long and hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today – where we are not just surviving but living life,” Governor Cuomo said. “But our fight is not over, and we know this because the Delta variant continues to infect more and more people, particularly those who are still unvaccinated. We cannot risk throwing away all of our hard-won progress, so I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it right away and help protect themselves, their neighbors and their loved ones.”
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Vital Discovery On Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections Is Revealed

The novel coronavirus and its latest and most dangerous variant called Delta continued to make headlines these days. CNN reported a new study shows the Delta Covid-19 variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected. Without a doubt, this is illustrating a key...
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Gun violence in Syracuse - an urban problem with a suburban impact

The state is pledging millions of dollars in aid to urban centers across New York, including Syracuse, to combat gun violence. In Governor Cuomo’s announcement on this “disaster emergency”, he said it was a community issue that needs to be fought together like the pandemic. Some residents, however, see a disconnect between urban communities and their counterparts in the suburbs.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

City officials working to prevent a building collapse in Syracuse

The Florida condo collapse is putting a spotlight on the safety of high-rise buildings all across the country, including in the Salt City, where it has 3,000 structures that are two or three family homes and larger. The city's department of Code Enforcement is in charge of overseeing those buildings.
Homer, NYcortlandvoice.com

Town of Homer adopts local chicken law

The Homer Town Board at its meeting on Wednesday unanimously voted in favor of officially adopting a local law for the ownership of chickens and other fowl in residential zones. Under specific conditions, the new local law allows landowners in residential zones to have a variety of chickens and other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy