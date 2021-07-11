Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Vaccine database: Akron sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Akron Times
Akron Times
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VVy5_0aojIPA900

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(AKRON, OH) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Akron have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Akron:

2801 E Waterloo Rd

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 330-628-6067

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

484 E Waterloo Rd

Giant Eagle Pharmacy

Phone: 330-773-7772

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4053 S Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 330-644-9911

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1540 Canton Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 330-733-8378

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

325 E Waterloo Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 330-724-5219

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

361 E Waterloo Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-724-2709

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

840 Brittain Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-784-3907

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1925 W Market St

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:23:19 PDT

Phone: 330-869-2097

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

834 W Market St

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:23:19 PDT

Phone: 330-434-4997

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1303 Copley Rd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:23:19 PDT

Phone: 330-869-5896

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1130 S Arlington St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-773-0857

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

302 Canton Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 330-733-4237

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2887 S Arlington St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 330-645-9556

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:29pm, 2:01pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:29pm, 2:01pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:29pm, 2:01pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Akron Times

Akron Times

Akron, OH
471
Followers
346
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Akron, OH
Coronavirus
Akron, OH
Health
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Government
Akron, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Akron, OH
Vaccines
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump helps raise $56 million in first six months of 2021

Former President Trump helped Republicans raise $56 million in the first six months of 2021, underscoring his continued sway within the GOP. Trump helped raise $56 million between Jan. 1 and June 30, the GOP's online fundraising platform WinRed reported Friday, according to Reuters. This includes more than $34 million...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy