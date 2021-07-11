Cancel
Toledo, OH

COVID-19 vaccine: Toledo sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Toledo News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0aojIMlC00

(Carl Court / Getty)

(TOLEDO, OH) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Toledo, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Toledo:

2104 S Byrne Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (419) 389-9112

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5225 Monroe St

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:03 PDT

Phone: (419) 843-1622

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4925 Jackman Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (419) 475-9103

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4633 Suder Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (419) 727-2650

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

833 W Alexis Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (419) 269-6909

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2257 N Holland Sylvania Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:14:27 PDT

Phone: (419) 578-6465

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4533 Monroe St

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (419) 471-9240

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2555 Glendale Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:14:19 PDT

Phone: (419) 385-4675

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1500 E Alexis Rd

Meijer

Phone: 419-727-2010

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

Topps Shopping Center, 2450 S Reynolds Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-865-3130

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5765 Secor Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-473-2451

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1012 W Sylvania Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-478-8177

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-11:00 pm; Tuesday: 07:00 am-11:00 pm

Visit source for more information

210 Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-691-5851

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1605 Broadway St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-244-5781

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3325 Central Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-531-1172

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3013 Monroe St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-243-9803

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5224 Dorr St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-531-2115

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2430 Glendale Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-381-6981

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4869 N Summit St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-726-8449

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5033 Suder Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-729-9934

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2434 W Laskey Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-473-1221

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

810 E Manhattan Blvd

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-729-2907

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1525 Cherry St

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-255-9524

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3911 Secor Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-472-8027

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-10:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7504 Central Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 419-841-8525

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

925 Woodville Rd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:37:24 PDT

Phone: 419-693-4086

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1910 S Reynolds Rd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:37:24 PDT

Phone: 419-867-3529

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1330 N Reynolds Rd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:37:24 PDT

Phone: 419-536-3840

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

4580 Monroe St

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:37:24 PDT

Phone: 419-474-3915

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5815 Secor Rd

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:37:24 PDT

Phone: 419-472-8615

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 03:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2925 Glendale Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:11:07 PDT

Phone: 419-380-0994

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

