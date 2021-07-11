Vaccine database: Nashville sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(NASHVILLE, TN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Nashville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Nashville:

5016 Centennial Blvd Suite 200 Advanced Nurse Consultants, Llc

Phone: 629-255-4423

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: Unknown

2000 Richard Jones Rd Ste 220 Gold Skin Care Center

Phone: 615-383-2400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

4120 Nolensville Pike Harding Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 760-5670

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

10 Knolls Pl Knolls Place Medical Clinic

Phone: 615-457-1265

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

800 Monroe St Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 256-6068

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

2615 Franklin Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 298-4806

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

5544 Old Hickory Blvd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 883-0332

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

7087 Hwy 70 S Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 662-1333

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

3930 Clarksville Hwy Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 876-2024

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

5713 Edmondson Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:16:34 PDT

Phone: (615) 315-9459

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

61 E Thompson Ln Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 832-1602

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

5705 Charlotte Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 353-5070

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

8141 TN-100 Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 662-6661

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

2201 21st Ave S Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 269-6641

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

2284 Murfreesboro Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:14:58 PDT

Phone: (615) 399-0423

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

4560 Harding Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 297-2279

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

143 McGavock Pk Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 889-0105

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

5771 Nolensville Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:16:34 PDT

Phone: (615) 834-7041

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

711 Gallatin Ave Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 227-0296

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

3410 Gallatin Pike Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 226-6804

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

2131 Abbott Martin Rd Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 297-4431

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

1201 Meharry Blvd. Meharry Medical Group

Phone: 615-327-6348

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: Unknown; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 2:30 pm

811 Dickerson Pike Pruitt'S Discount Pharmacy

Phone: 615-562-6337

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

15544 Old Hickory Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 331-4961

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

8028 TN-100 Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 673-2756

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

4324 Harding Pike Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 279-2043

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

7604 Hwy 70 S Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 646-7310

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

6614 Charlotte Pike Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 352-1203

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2324 Lebanon Pike Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 884-2771

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

2223 8th Ave S Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 514-5722

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

1010 Dr Martin L King Jr Blvd Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (629) 401-6997

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

1111 Gallatin Ave Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 514-1946

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

1406 McGavock Pk SUITE A Riverside Village Pharmacy

Phone: 615-650-4444

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm

1406 McGavock Pk STE A Riverside Village Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 650-4444

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm

401 Walton Ln Saint Thomas Medical Partners Maplewood

Phone: 855-448-8181

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm

7648 Hwy 70 S #15 Shots Nashville

Phone: 615-469-7413

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

1300 Antioch Pike Sams Club

Phone: 615-834-9092

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1081 Murfreesboro Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-360-6401

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

2819 Nolensville Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-242-7291

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

1104 Rosa L Parks Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-244-3730

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

700 Gallatin Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-228-5554

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

518 Donelson Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-883-5108

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

5429 Nolensville Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-781-6489

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

3901 Hillsboro Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-298-5340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

7601 Hwy 70 S Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-646-5173

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2244 Murfreesboro Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-367-0733

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

5600 Charlotte Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-356-5161

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

5555 Edmondson Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-333-2722

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

2611 8th Ave S Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-269-6443

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

3500 Gallatin Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-228-2982

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

4243 Harding Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-297-6399

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

5301 Harding Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-354-0943

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3130 Clarksville Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-244-2795

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

226 5th Ave N Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-256-4600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 07:00am - 05:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 05:00pm

Phone: 615-673-1251

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

2500 Gallatin Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-226-7591

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

4201 Nolensville Pike Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-833-6651

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1804 Charlotte Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-327-1894

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

7044 Charlotte Pike Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-352-1240

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5824 Nolensville Pike Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-331-4666

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

4040 Nolensville Pike Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-831-0133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

3458 Dickerson Pike Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-873-2222

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

5531 Edmondson Pike Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-834-7771

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

2421 Powell Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-383-3844

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.