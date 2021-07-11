Cancel
Nashville, TN

Vaccine database: Nashville sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Nashville Times
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFPLc_0aojI34e00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(NASHVILLE, TN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Nashville, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Nashville:

5016 Centennial Blvd Suite 200

Advanced Nurse Consultants, Llc

Phone: 629-255-4423

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

2000 Richard Jones Rd Ste 220

Gold Skin Care Center

Phone: 615-383-2400

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4120 Nolensville Pike

Harding Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 760-5670

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10 Knolls Pl

Knolls Place Medical Clinic

Phone: 615-457-1265

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

800 Monroe St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 256-6068

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2615 Franklin Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 298-4806

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5544 Old Hickory Blvd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 883-0332

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7087 Hwy 70 S

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 662-1333

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3930 Clarksville Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 876-2024

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5713 Edmondson Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:16:34 PDT

Phone: (615) 315-9459

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

61 E Thompson Ln

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 832-1602

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5705 Charlotte Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 353-5070

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8141 TN-100

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 662-6661

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2201 21st Ave S

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 269-6641

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2284 Murfreesboro Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:14:58 PDT

Phone: (615) 399-0423

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4560 Harding Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 297-2279

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

143 McGavock Pk

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 889-0105

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5771 Nolensville Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:16:34 PDT

Phone: (615) 834-7041

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

711 Gallatin Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 227-0296

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3410 Gallatin Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:18 PDT

Phone: (615) 226-6804

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2131 Abbott Martin Rd

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 297-4431

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1201 Meharry Blvd.

Meharry Medical Group

Phone: 615-327-6348

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: Unknown; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 2:30 pm

Visit source for more information

811 Dickerson Pike

Pruitt'S Discount Pharmacy

Phone: 615-562-6337

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

15544 Old Hickory Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 331-4961

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

8028 TN-100

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 673-2756

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

4324 Harding Pike

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 279-2043

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

7604 Hwy 70 S

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 646-7310

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

6614 Charlotte Pike

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 352-1203

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2324 Lebanon Pike

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 884-2771

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2223 8th Ave S

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 514-5722

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

1010 Dr Martin L King Jr Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (629) 401-6997

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

1111 Gallatin Ave

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (615) 514-1946

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 8:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Visit source for more information

1406 McGavock Pk SUITE A

Riverside Village Pharmacy

Phone: 615-650-4444

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1406 McGavock Pk STE A

Riverside Village Pharmacy

Phone: (615) 650-4444

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

401 Walton Ln

Saint Thomas Medical Partners Maplewood

Phone: 855-448-8181

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7648 Hwy 70 S #15

Shots Nashville

Phone: 615-469-7413

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1300 Antioch Pike

Sams Club

Phone: 615-834-9092

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1081 Murfreesboro Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-360-6401

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

2819 Nolensville Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-242-7291

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1104 Rosa L Parks Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-244-3730

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

700 Gallatin Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-228-5554

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

518 Donelson Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-883-5108

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

5429 Nolensville Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-781-6489

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3901 Hillsboro Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-298-5340

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

7601 Hwy 70 S

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-646-5173

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2244 Murfreesboro Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-367-0733

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

5600 Charlotte Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-356-5161

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

5555 Edmondson Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-333-2722

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2611 8th Ave S

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-269-6443

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

3500 Gallatin Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-228-2982

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4243 Harding Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-297-6399

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5301 Harding Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-354-0943

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3130 Clarksville Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-244-2795

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

226 5th Ave N

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-256-4600

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 07:00am - 05:00pm; Tuesday: 07:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

8110 TN-100

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-673-1251

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2500 Gallatin Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-226-7591

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4201 Nolensville Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-833-6651

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1804 Charlotte Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 615-327-1894

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

7044 Charlotte Pike

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-352-1240

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5824 Nolensville Pike

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-331-4666

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4040 Nolensville Pike

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-831-0133

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3458 Dickerson Pike

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-873-2222

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5531 Edmondson Pike

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-834-7771

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2421 Powell Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:10:05 PDT

Phone: 615-383-3844

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Nashville Times

