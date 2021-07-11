Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0aojI1JC00

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Grand Rapids, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Grand Rapids:

5120 28th St SE

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:28:15 PDT

Phone: (616) 222-4890

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2060 E Paris Ave SE #102

East Paris Pharmacy

Phone: (616) 805-4601

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4021 Cascade Rd SE

Keystone Pharmacy

Phone: (616) 974-9792

Available vaccine types: Moderna

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5531 28th St SE

Meijer

Phone: 616-954-6010

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1540 28th St SE

Meijer

Phone: 616-248-2610

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3757 Plainfield Ave NE

Meijer

Phone: 616-365-1410

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2410 Burton St SE

Rite Aid

Phone: 616-949-5710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2000 Lake Michigan Dr NW

Rite Aid

Phone: 616-453-2473

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2130 Wealthy St SE

Rite Aid

Phone: 616-451-0711

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4550 Cascade Rd SE

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:49:12 PDT

Phone: 616-957-8934

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

425 Fuller Ave NE

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:38:47 PDT

Phone: 616-776-9925

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

800 Leonard St NW

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 616-458-8300

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3610 Plainfield Ave NE

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:38:47 PDT

Phone: 616-365-1221

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

6790 Cascade Rd SE

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:49:12 PDT

Phone: 616-954-2408

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

8 68th St SW

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:49:12 PDT

Phone: 616-827-0270

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1964 Fuller Ave NE

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:38:47 PDT

Phone: 616-364-7071

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

6020 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:49:12 PDT

Phone: 616-698-9165

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

5100 E Beltline Ave NE

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:38:47 PDT

Phone: 616-361-1758

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

2643 Kalamazoo Ave SE

Walgreens Co.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 05:49:12 PDT

Phone: 616-452-4870

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

5859 28th St SE

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:28:04 PDT

Phone: 616-949-7670

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Grand Rapids, MI
