Knoxville, TN

Vaccine database: Knoxville sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JcyI_0aojHzmO00

(Jacob King / Getty)

(KNOXVILLE, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Knoxville have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Knoxville:

300 Prosperity Dr #103

Active Healthhcare Center

Phone: 865-246-0143

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9203 Kingston Pike

American Family Care (Afc )

Phone: 423-822-5942

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1616 Choto Markets Way

Belew Drug Choto

Phone: (865) 766-4424

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2021 N Broadway

Belew Drugs

Phone: (865) 525-4189

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8622 Asheville Hwy

Belew Drugs Asheville Highway

Phone: (865) 933-3441

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5908 Washington Pike #102

Belew Drugs Washington Pike

Phone: (865) 525-4967

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4325 Asheville Hwy East

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (865) 524-3326

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

315 Gill Ave

Interfaith Health Clinic

Phone: 865-246-3012

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7466 Oak Ridge Hwy

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 865-769-8326

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2217 N Broadway

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 525-4629

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9501 S Northshore Dr

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:26 PDT

Phone: (865) 693-6932

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9161 Middlebrook Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 690-3386

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4409 Chapman Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:33 PDT

Phone: (865) 573-9906

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

6702 Clinton Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 947-6892

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4414 Asheville Hwy

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:33 PDT

Phone: (865) 521-2926

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9225 Kingston Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:26 PDT

Phone: (865) 985-7970

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

189 Brooklawn St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:15:26 PDT

Phone: (865) 671-7920

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

5201 N Broadway St

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:16:45 PDT

Phone: (865) 686-1020

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4918 Kingston Pike

Kroger Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:16:45 PDT

Phone: (865) 588-8013

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2419 Washington Pike

Mac'S Pharmacy

Phone: 865-524-3453

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3909 W Martin Mill Pike

Mugford Pharmacy

Phone: (865) 577-5533

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: closed; Monday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8848 Cedar Springs Ln STE 100

P3 Compounding, Llc

Phone: 865-769-5180

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

9352 Park West Blvd

Parkwest Medical Center

Phone: 865-374-6159

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

11656 Parkside Dr

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (865) 675-3073

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2010 Town Center Blvd

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (865) 470-0725

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2429 University Commons Way

Publix Super Markets Inc.

Phone: (865) 522-6462

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 11:00am - 6:00pm; Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm

Visit source for more information

2920 Knoxville Center Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 865-637-2582

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:25pm, 2:05pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8435 Walbrook Dr

Sams Club

Phone: 865-694-2168

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1924 Alcoa Hwy

University Of Tennessee Medical Center

Phone: 865-305-6225

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Visit source for more information

4127 E Emory Rd

Victory Pharmacy

Phone: 865-922-5234

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2559 Willow Point Way

Volunteer Pharmacy

Phone: 865-560-0135

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7810 Oak Ridge Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-690-5357

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

4935 Millertown Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-867-3031

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

8950 Kingston Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-694-1186

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

2400 N Broadway

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-544-0123

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

4001 Chapman Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-573-0081

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

9536 S Northshore Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-694-0827

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

121 N Northshore Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-588-6755

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

5006 N Broadway St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-688-1812

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

6920 Maynardville Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-922-6437

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

9200 Middlebrook Pike

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-531-0033

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am - 12:00am

Visit source for more information

4423 Asheville Hwy

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 865-546-3987

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

6777 Clinton Hwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:13:29 PDT

Phone: 865-938-6760

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm; Tuesday: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30pm - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7550 Norris Fwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:13:29 PDT

Phone: 865-922-6031

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

7420 Chapman Hwy

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:13:29 PDT

Phone: 865-577-2596

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

8445 Walbrook Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:13:29 PDT

Phone: 865-690-8986

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3051 Kinzel Way

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:13:29 PDT

Phone: 865-544-7710

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

10900 Parkside Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:13:29 PDT

Phone: 865-777-5171

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3120 McKamey Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:13:29 PDT

Phone: 865-340-4509

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

