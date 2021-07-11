Cancel
Rochester, NY

COVID-19 vaccine: Rochester sites that have it on hand

Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 7 days ago
(Victor J. Blue / Getty)

(ROCHESTER, NY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Rochester, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester:

1431 Mt Hope Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 271-5031

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

525 Spencerport Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 247-0170

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

2100 Monroe Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 461-3995

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

Visit source for more information

2580 E Henrietta Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 321-2581

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3750 Mt Read Blvd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 581-5101

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

2709 Chili Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 426-2991

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

335 Westfall Rd

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 585-471-6916

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

Visit source for more information

1000 N Clinton Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 585-544-8210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 07:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

535 Portland Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 585-266-5930

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

605 Titus Ave

Rite Aid

Phone: 585-544-7280

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1792 Goodman St N

Rite Aid

Phone: 585-467-4422

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1567 Penfield Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 585-586-8857

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

720 East Ridge Road

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-266-8994

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

3535 Mt Read Blvd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-360-1500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

665 Long Pond Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-210-4701

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

3122 Monroe Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-485-6459

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1829 Chili Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-957-9946

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1433 Culver Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-288-3000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

101 Pattonwood Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-342-0705

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

670 Thurston Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-436-1430

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

437 Lyell Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-647-2784

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

565 Monroe Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-244-1711

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

792 W Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-235-2726

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1490 Lake Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-458-2260

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

4433 Dewey Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-865-8890

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1575 Mt Hope Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-417-4131

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

1650 Elmwood Ave

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-244-2160

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

430 Spencerport Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-247-1710

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 06:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 06:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 06:00am - 10:00pm

Visit source for more information

1659 Penfield Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-419-0560

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1200 Marketplace Dr

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT

Phone: 585-292-6000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2150 Chili Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT

Phone: 585-429-9640

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1490 Hudson Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT

Phone: 585-266-2000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

3800 Dewey Ave

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT

Phone: 585-957-7382

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Rochester News Flash

Rochester News Flash

Rochester, NY
