COVID-19 vaccine: Rochester sites that have it on hand
(Victor J. Blue / Getty)
(ROCHESTER, NY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Rochester, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.
On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.
“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester:
Phone: (585) 271-5031
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: (585) 247-0170
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (585) 461-3995
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am
Phone: (585) 321-2581
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (585) 581-5101
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm
Phone: (585) 426-2991
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm
Phone: 585-471-6916
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm
Phone: 585-544-8210
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 07:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 585-266-5930
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 585-544-7280
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 585-467-4422
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 585-586-8857
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm
Phone: 585-266-8994
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 585-360-1500
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 585-210-4701
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 585-485-6459
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 585-957-9946
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 585-288-3000
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 585-342-0705
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm
Phone: 585-436-1430
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 585-647-2784
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 585-244-1711
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 585-235-2726
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 585-458-2260
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 585-865-8890
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Phone: 585-417-4131
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 05:00pm
Phone: 585-244-2160
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm
Phone: 585-247-1710
Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 06:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 06:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 06:00am - 10:00pm
Phone: 585-419-0560
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT
Phone: 585-292-6000
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT
Phone: 585-429-9640
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT
Phone: 585-266-2000
Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT
Phone: 585-957-7382
Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)
Walk-ins accepted
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)
Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.
