COVID-19 vaccine: Rochester sites that have it on hand

(ROCHESTER, NY) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Rochester, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.



“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rochester:

1431 Mt Hope Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 271-5031

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

525 Spencerport Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 247-0170

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

2100 Monroe Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 461-3995

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am-12:00am; Monday: 12:00am-12:00am; Tuesday: 12:00am-12:00am

2580 E Henrietta Rd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 321-2581

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

3750 Mt Read Blvd CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 581-5101

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-09:00pm

2709 Chili Ave CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (585) 426-2991

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

335 Westfall Rd Costco Wholesale Corporation

Phone: 585-471-6916

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 10:00am - 7:00pm; Tuesday: 10:00am - 7:00pm

1000 N Clinton Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 585-544-8210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 07:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 07:00 am-9:00 pm

535 Portland Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 585-266-5930

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

605 Titus Ave Rite Aid

Phone: 585-544-7280

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1792 Goodman St N Rite Aid

Phone: 585-467-4422

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

1567 Penfield Rd Rite Aid

Phone: 585-586-8857

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

720 East Ridge Road Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-266-8994

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

3535 Mt Read Blvd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-360-1500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

665 Long Pond Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-210-4701

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

3122 Monroe Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-485-6459

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1829 Chili Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-957-9946

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1433 Culver Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-288-3000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

101 Pattonwood Dr Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-342-0705

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

670 Thurston Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-436-1430

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

437 Lyell Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-647-2784

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

565 Monroe Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-244-1711

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 10:00pm

792 W Main St Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-235-2726

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

1490 Lake Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-458-2260

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

4433 Dewey Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-865-8890

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1575 Mt Hope Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-417-4131

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 12:00am - 12:00am; Monday: 08:00am - 05:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 05:00pm

1650 Elmwood Ave Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-244-2160

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

430 Spencerport Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-247-1710

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 06:00am - 10:00pm; Monday: 06:00am - 10:00pm; Tuesday: 06:00am - 10:00pm

1659 Penfield Rd Walgreens Co.

Phone: 585-419-0560

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

1200 Marketplace Dr Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT

Phone: 585-292-6000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

2150 Chili Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT

Phone: 585-429-9640

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

1490 Hudson Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT

Phone: 585-266-2000

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

3800 Dewey Ave Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-11 06:12:16 PDT

Phone: 585-957-7382

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.