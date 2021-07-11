Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VVy5_0aojDrZk00

(Chip Somodevilla / Getty)

(FAIRFIELD, CT) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Fairfield, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fairfield:

330 Grasmere Ave

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (203) 255-0060

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am-06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm

Visit source for more information

1619 Post Rd

Rite Aid

Phone: 203-259-2353

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 09:00 am-5:00 pm; Monday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm; Tuesday: 08:00 am-9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff

Stop & Shop

Phone: 203-254-8538

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm; Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Visit source for more information

414 Kings Hwy E

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 203-336-3551

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Sunday: 10:00am - 06:00pm; Monday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
587
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Government
Fairfield, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Fairfield, CT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ct#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

COVID-19 vaccine: Detroit sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Detroit: 1. 19900 Van Dyke Ave (313) 368-3800; 2. 15455 Gratiot Ave (313) 372-7076; 3. 18600 Livernois (313) 345-6020; 4. 16800 Schaefer Hwy (313) 864-9660; 5. 3200 E Jefferson Ave (313) 396-5481; 6. 13580 Grand River Ave (313) 653-3427;
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Industrygastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer, Moderna to Expand Vaccine Studies in Young Children

HealthDay News — Pfizer and Moderna are expanding trials of their COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 5 to 11 years to more closely measure the risk for heart inflammation and other rare side effects that occurred in teens and young adults who received the vaccines. The companies made the move...
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Committee urges McKee to mandate COVID vaccines for staff at Eleanor Slater Hospital

PROVIDENCE — A committee that helps oversee the state-run hospital system is asking the McKee administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers there. Eleanor Slater Hospital’s healthcare workforce was 47 percent vaccinated against COVID-19 at last check, according to figures from the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. That’s lower than the rate at which Rhode Island adults have been fully vaccinated, 72 percent, and lower than the state’s biggest private hospital systems: 70 percent of Lifespan employees have been vaccinated through its own clinics, and the real number is likely higher because people may have gotten vaccinated on their own. At Care New England, 76 percent are vaccinated against COVID-19.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

You Must Do This to Protect Yourself From Delta—Even If You're Vaccinated

While many of us may have thought we were in the clear, the Delta variant has changed the game for the COVID pandemic. As a result of the fast-spreading variant, COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the U.S. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus and any new variants, but widespread reports of breakthrough cases—the vast majority of which are mild—are a good reminder that the shots are not 100 percent effective. Now, new research has reinforced that vaccination alone may not be enough to protect you from Delta and other variants.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Vital Discovery On Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections Is Revealed

The novel coronavirus and its latest and most dangerous variant called Delta continued to make headlines these days. CNN reported a new study shows the Delta Covid-19 variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected. Without a doubt, this is illustrating a key...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?

Comments / 0

Community Policy