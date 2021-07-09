Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Weibo (WB) Chairman Confirms Take Private Speculation is 'Untrue'

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, noted a Reuters article issued today saying the Company's chairman Charles Chao and a state investor are in talks to take the Company private. In response to the Company's inquiry, Mr. Chao informed the Company that the above information is untrue and he has had no discussion with anyone regarding privatization of the Company.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privatization#Chairman#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
China
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Avast confirms advanced merger talks with NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Avast notes the recent press speculation concerning the possibility of an offer being made for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Avast.
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Report: Weibo may go private

Weibo Corp., a Chinese company listed on the Nasdaq, may go private, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Reuters report indicates Weibo Chairperson Charles Chao and a Chinese state investor are teaming up on a potential deal that could value the company at more than $20 billion. The...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Weibo Chairman Charles Chao Refutes Privatization Rumors

(RTTNews) - Chinese social media platform Weibo Corp. (WB) on Tuesday said in a statement that news reports of Chairman Charles Chao being in talks with a state investor to take the company private are false and there has been no discussion with anyone regarding privatization of the company. Earlier reports had suggested that Chao was in talks with a state investor to take the company private in a deal that could be worth more than $20 billion. Reports also said that Chao's holding company, New Wave, was working with Shanghai-based state company to form a consortium for the deal. This move would also pave the way for major shareholder Alibaba to exit the company. Currently, New Wave is the largest shareholder in the social media platform. According to sources, the planned consortium had plans to finalize the privatization deal by the end of the year with the final aim of re-listing Weibo in China to draw benefits from higher valuations.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Weibo Chairman Says Not in Talks to Take Company Private

(Reuters) - China's Weibo Corp chairman Charles Chao said on Tuesday he informed the company that he had no discussions with anyone regarding taking the social media company private. Reuters had earlier reported on Tuesday that Chao and a state investor were in talks to take the Nasdaq-listed company private...
BusinessStreet.Com

Weibo Denies Report That Chairman Chao Seeks to Buy Company

Weibo (WB) - Get Report shares rose sharply Monday after the chairman of China’s Twitter-like (TWTR) - Get Report social-media company denied a report that he and a state investor were negotiating to take the company private. The report came from Reuters, which cited knowledgeable sources. Chairman Charles Chao “informed...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Weibo Corporation Pares Initial Gains On Mixed News Of Co. Going Private

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese social media company Weibo Corporation (WB) are trading a tad lower than 10% initially it gained on the news that Weibo Corporation Chairman Charles Chao is in talks with a state investor to take the company private in a deal valued more than $20 billion, according to Reuters.
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Weibo take-private talk stirs Sina holdouts

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s Twitter-like social-media platform has denied a Reuters report that its founder is planning to take it private at an 80% premium. That will not stop holdout investors in parent company Sina from pricking their ears. They’re battling for a better deal from Charles Chao, chairman of both the web portal and Weibo, whose $2.6 billion buyout offer in September undervalued Sina’s 45% Weibo stake by about $700 million.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

China Finance Online (JRJC) Announces Investigation of Board Chairman

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ GS: JRJC) announced today that the Company learned of an investigation of Mr. Zhiwei Zhao, Chairman of Board of Directors of the Company by Xicheng Branch of Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. The Company has been informed that Mr. Zhao is currently cooperating with the government authorities for the investigation.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Confirms All-Cash $85 Per Share Private Offer Made to SPX Flow (FLOW)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, today confirmed that on June 10, 2021, it made an all-cash non-binding proposal to the Board of Directors of SPX Flow, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) to acquire SPX Flow for $85 per share (the "Proposal"). The Proposal represents a 37% premium over last Friday's closing price and a premium of approximately 20% over SPX Flow's all-time high closing price.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Weibo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,477% compared to the typical daily volume of 989 call options. Several research firms have recently issued reports on WB. Benchmark boosted their price target...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 07/06: (ADXS) (AXLA) (WB) Higher; (PRVB) (DIDI) (LLNW) Lower (more...)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) 38.7% HIGHER; Advaxis and Biosight Ltd. (Biosight), a privately held pharmaceutical development company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the shareholders of Biosight will become the majority holders of the combined company immediately following completion of the transaction. The proposed merger will create a public company that will prioritize the clinical advancement and commercialization of Biosights lead product, aspacytarabine (BST-236). The combined company is expected to have approximately $50 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at closing. Following the closing, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2021, Advaxis will be renamed Biosight Therapeutics and is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol BSTX.
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

What Options Traders Are Expecting for AN After Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) announced second-quarter earnings of $4.83 per share ahead of the open this morning, which is much better than Wall Street's expected $2.81. The company's revenue also beat estimates, and the auto retailer expects the recent strong demand for cars to continue into next year. At last check, AN was up 1.4% to trade at $103.98.
Businesscheddar.com

Holley Makes Wall Street Debut via SPAC Merger

Automotive aftermarket company Holley makes its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's CEO, Tom Tomlinson, explains why Holley decided to go public via SPAC, and discusses car modification market trends.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Maxar Technologies Stock Crashed Today

Pity Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shareholders: They just can't catch a break. Last week, the stock received two bullish reports from Wall Street, which you would have expected to send the stock flying. On Thursday, a neutral R.W. Baird initiated coverage with a $39 price target that implied roughly 14% upside for the stock, but it fell anyway. One day later, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an even more bullish overweight rating and $50 price target (48% upside), but Maxar stock rose less than 2%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy