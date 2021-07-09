Weibo (WB) Chairman Confirms Take Private Speculation is 'Untrue'
Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, noted a Reuters article issued today saying the Company's chairman Charles Chao and a state investor are in talks to take the Company private. In response to the Company's inquiry, Mr. Chao informed the Company that the above information is untrue and he has had no discussion with anyone regarding privatization of the Company.
