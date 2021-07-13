Cancel
ConocoPhillips (COP) PT Raised to $80 at BofA Securities on More Detailed Look at Concho Acquisition

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BofA Securities analyst Doug Leggate raised the price target on ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) to $80.00 (from $72.00) on the Concho acquisition contributing from a strategic standpoint as well as a tactical one. The analyst reiterated a Buy...

