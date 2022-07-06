ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why July 6th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It’s July 6th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1957, John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time at a Quarrymen show. Paul impressed John by showing him how to tune his guitar.

In 2004, Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl, Tenacious D and Liz Phair all played at an LA fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry.

In 1964, A Hard Day’s Night premiered in London.

In 1973, in the UK, Queen released their debut single, “Keep Yourself Alive.” The song failed to make the charts.

In 1968, The Rolling Stones topped the singles chart with “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

In 1985, Phil Collins had the number one song in the country with “Sussudio,” his third track to top the charts.

And in 2012, U2 bassist Adam Clayton’s former personal assistant was sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling 3.8-million dollars from him to fund a lavish lifestyle.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

