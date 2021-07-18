Must I wear a mask on public transport and planes?

Face masks are now optional in many settings in England. But many transport operators continue to have their own policies for passengers, with Transport for London insisting on face coverings on all its services.

While airlines say their current rules remain in force, many rail and bus operators say face coverings will be optional.

“It is important that we respect everyone’s right to choose whether to wear a face covering,” says the Confederation of Passenger Transport.

These are the key questions and answers.

What has changed?

The government promised: “The legal requirements to wear a face covering will be lifted in all settings.” The aim is to “enable people to make informed decisions about how to manage the risk to themselves and others”.

Initially the health secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “I will carry a mask with me for the foreseeable future. I think that’s the sensible thing to do. If I’m in a crowded, enclosed space, I will wear a mask.

“If I was on a crowded Tube, I would wear a mask. But if I was on the West Coast main line going up to my constituency [Bromsgrove in the West Midlands] and it’s late at night and there’s about three people in the carriage, even if it said, ‘We recommend a mask,’ I wouldn’t wear a mask.

“I think that’s just a reasonable, balanced judgement and I think we can trust people like that.”

The prime minister later said: “We expect and recommend that people wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with those you don’t normally meet, such as on public transport.”

The devolved administrations are keeping many of their rules in place.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has said that the mandatory wearing of face masks in public settings “will remain in place, not just now but, in all likelihood, for some time to come”.

The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said: “We will maintain the requirement to wear face coverings in certain places – on public transport and health and social care settings, and others where necessary – to help keep us all safe.”

The Northern Ireland requirement for face coverings on public transport has been mandatory on public transport for over a year, and continues in effect.

Generally, under-11s are exempt, as are people who “cannot put on, wear or remove a face covering because of any physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability”.

London is doing things differently ...

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has asked Transport for London – for which he is ultimately responsible – to keep the mask rule in place.

“I’m not prepared to stand by and put Londoners, and our city’s recovery, at risk,” he said. “This is why, after careful consideration, I have decided to ask TfL to retain the requirement for passengers to wear a face covering on all TfL services when the national regulations change.

Face coverings will be continue to be compulsory on all Transport for London services, including the Tube, Docklands Light Railway, buses, trams and the London Overground – the suburban rail service.

The Overground duplicates some routes with National Rail including Paddington to Reading. On this route, masks will be optional on GWR trains but compulsory for London Overground services.

Uber has also said face coverings will still be required in its vehicles .

What do the train operators say?

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group , representing train firms, told The Independent : “Travelling by train is low risk as carriages are well ventilated with air regularly refreshed either by air conditioning systems, or by doors and windows being opened.

“Of course, train companies will continue with extra cleaning and better information about how busy services are.

“We will support people who wish to continue wearing face coverings in future.”

LNER, the state-owned operator on the East Coast main line connecting London with Yorkshire, north east England and Scotland, is asking passenger to continue to wear masks on its trains and in stations.

The managing director, David Horne, tweeted : “This is especially important to keep everyone safe as Covid-19 case numbers rise and train services get busier. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration for others.”

Passengers must follow the rules that apply in the country you are in. For example if you are on a train from England to Scotland, it is mandatory to wear a mask at least during the segment north of the border.

Eurostar, which serves cities in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, says: “Even if you’ve been vaccinated, you must comply with all travel rules and keep wearing a mask at the station and on board in all our destination countries.”

Bus and coach operators?

The Confederation of Public Transport, representing bus and coach operators, finds itself in a tricky position. As with the railways, there is a fear that making masks mandatory will create the impression that public transport is risky.

The organisation said in a statement: “We expect that many people, especially in busy places, will follow the prime minister’s call to continue to wear a face covering as a courtesy to others.

“Passengers, though, will find it difficult to understand why the prime minister has singled out public transport as somewhere to wear a face covering when a range of other activities share its characteristics.

“We now need to see clear guidance for operators and customers but, in the absence of regulations, it is important that we respect everyone’s right to choose whether to wear a face covering.”

Airlines?

They are keeping rules in place. Many carriers brought in mask policies well before the UK government regulations mandated face coverings, following advice from health and industry bodies including the World Health Organisation, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

“At present their guidance around the wearing of masks onboard remains unchanged,” said an easyJet spokesperson.

“There are no changes to easyJet’s onboard mask policy and we will keep this under review.”

Because of the international nature of aviation, airlines want policies that work across their network. So don’t expect changes soon.

British Airways and Ryanair say their policies will not change.

A spokesperson for Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget airline, said: “In line with Easa/ECDC guidelines and in order to protect the health of our customers and crew, the use of face masks will still be mandatory across all Ryanair flights, regardless of the departing/destination country”.

Passengers are told: “You must wear a face mask or covering in the airport and onboard your flight. Some countries such as Italy require this to be a surgical face mask. If you are travelling to/from/within Austria or Germany, it must be a FFP2 face mask.”

British Airways says: “We require you to wear your face mask at all times, as a guide one mask lasts four hours so please bring enough for your journey.”

Loganair’s chief operations officer, Maurice Boyle, said: “We believe that a consistent policy across our route network will provide assurance and confidence for each and every customer.

“Therefore, unless a customer is medically exempt from the need to wear a face covering, we’ll be keeping the requirement to wear one in place on every Loganair flight. We’ll keep this under regular review and communicate future changes when the time is right for those to be made.”

Airports?

Gatwick airport is telling passengers:: “It is compulsory to wear a face covering while travelling through Gatwick airport.

“Airlines may also have specific rules and guidelines in place, so please make sure you check with your airline before you travel.

“Face coverings do not need to be worn by children under the age of 11 or by those who may find it difficult to manage them correctly.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Airports are unique environments with an international passenger profile. This is why face coverings were mandatory at Heathrow before the government made them a legal requirement and they will continue to be mandatory.”

Ferries?

Brittany Ferries , a French-owned company, is not changing its rules. As masks are still mandated in France, they are required on board. The regulations are strict: “French law dictates that, whilst in the port and on board, all passengers aged 11 and over and crew are required to wear a mask at all times when in public areas (when not seated to eat or drink).

“Face coverings in the form of bandanas or scarves are not permitted. We ask that you please respect this requirement, as failure to do so may result in refusal of travel both now and in the future.”

Passengers who cannot wear a mask must submit a copy of their exemption certificate to access@brittanyferries.com ahead of sailing. “Holders of exemption certificates are required to go immediately to their cabin and remain there for the duration of the sailing as masks must be worn in all public areas,” the ferry firm says.

Hovercraft?

Hovertravel, linking Southsea in Hampshire with Ryde on the Isle of Wight, continues to ask passengers to wear face masks.

The managing director, Neil Chapman, said: “Hovertravel‘s first priority will always be to protect the safety of its passengers and staff.

“Whilst we recognise the law has changed, we, along with the other ferry operators and the Isle of Wight Council, will continue to ask for face coverings to be worn during your journey.

“We believe that this measure is an important step in safeguarding our passengers and our people.”